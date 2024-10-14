Lorena Durán Flaunts Fit Figure in Fiery Red Two-Piece in Hawai’i
We already know how incredibly well Spanish model Lorena Durán can rock a bikini. She has, after all, posed for four SI Swimsuit Issues, starting with her rookie feature on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands in 2020.
Durán recently took to Instagram to share her personal model-off-duty swimwear style while in Hanalei Bay, Kauai, proving that brick red really is her color. She was photographed in a matching bikini set, cover-up top and skirt in the trendy hue while frolicking on lush green grass in Hawai’i. Durán grinned for the camera with a white flower tucked behind her hair in the first snap, and showed off a different yellow bloom in a quick video snippet that followed. She continued to share various angles of her swimsuit, accessorized with square-shaped black sunglasses in several snaps, with verdant palm trees and cloudy blue skies behind her. Durán also posed poolside and shared a few photos of her surroundings, along with a screenshot of the ‘Oli Mahalo chant composed by composed by Kēhaur Smith.
“Pictures from my first day in Kauai 🌺,” the 30-year-old model wrote in her caption. “Wearing from@mondayswimwear 🌴✨.”
“Aloha🌸Mahalo,” SI Swimsuit legend Leyna Bloom wrote in the comments section.
“Love this color on you! ♥️,” one of Durán’s 291,000 followers noted.
“Divine as always 🔥🔥😍,” another user added.
“Looking beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️,” someone else cheered.
Since her debut in 2020, Durán has posed for the franchise in Montenegro, Puerto Rico and, most recently, Portugal for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year. Each and every one of her features has been more incredible than the last, and outside of her work with the brand, Durán is known for her catalogue work with Victoria’s Secret, runway collaborations with brands like Etam and landing the cover of InStyle Spain’s July 2024 issue.
While on set or at various brand events over the years, Durán has opened up about everything from her views on beauty to why she enjoys being part of the SI Swimsuit sisterhood.
“For me, strength is not listening to or being defined by others,” Durán told the SI Swimsuit team while on set in the British Virgin Islands. “It’s always knowing I can do what I set out to accomplish. I strongly believe in myself and [am] always working hard [with] positive energy and always being true to who I am.”