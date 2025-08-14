Lori Harvey Stuns in New Look After Major Career News
Lori Harvey is thriving in both her fashion and her career, proving that there’s nothing this multi-hyphenate celebrity can’t do!
Regarding her impeccable fashion sense, Harvey proved her style prowess in her latest Instagram post featuring a vibrant and breathtaking bright orange gown. The top of her garment included a halter top that tapered into a deep plunge. From there, a bold dropped waist stole the show before introducing a fabulous tassel skirt.
As if she didn’t already nail this look, the fashionista added a couple of accessories to make the dress pop even more. She chose to don a pair of pointed orange pumps that complemented the hue of the gown while also adding a little more shape to the ensemble. A hand fan made for an incredible addition, matching the same dramatic energy as her overall attire. Of course, these accessories pale in comparison to Harvey’s best accessory—her gorgeous smile.
As for her career, she’s on the rise and she’s not slowing down any time soon, as she is officially joining the Season 3 cast of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit model is slated to play the role of Chelsea in the September 2025 installment. Per Deadline, Harvey’s character will be the center focus for the third season, with other plotlines being fleshed out simultaneously. Read more on the season 3 summary below:
"After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”
The daughter of beloved TV show host Steve Harvey, this actress is no stranger to growing up in the public eye. This is a unique aspect of herself that is sure to come in handy for the role, especially when it comes to the complexity of what it means to hail from a well-known name in Hollywood. It’ll be interesting to see the similarities (and differences!) she has with her on-screen personality.
Her acting résumé just got a little longer, and the same can be said for her list of fan-favorite, must-have summer looks—but did anyone ever expect anything less from this superstar?!