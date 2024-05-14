Meet Your Cover Model: Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady worked with SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2017, and she has continued to impress ever since she stepped on the set of her feature in Anguilla as part of the brand’s Model Search program. Whether she’s posing in body paint or strutting on the shores of Belize six months postpartum, the model and proud mom of two possesses a “power and advocacy [that] continue[s] to inspire,” says SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day.
McGrady, a model, wife and podcast host, uses her platform to tirelessly advocate for inclusion in the fashion industry. She is unapologetically herself and is constantly moving the needle for true equality throughout all aspects of the fashion and modeling worlds.
“I’m just proud. I’m proud to be a part of [SI Swimsuit],” McGrady says of her tenure with the franchise. “I’m proud of the company as a whole, I’m proud of the imprint that they’ve made on society and they continue to make, and that would genuinely be my all-encompassing word: proud.”
View Hunter McGrady’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
For her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 31-year-old wore a gorgeous neutral-colored cut-out one-piece swimsuit by JMP The Label and a coordinated, flowy cover-up by ANTONINIAS.
This year, McGrady joins three other women—including brand icons Kate Upton and Chrissy Teigen, as well as first-timer Gayle King—who were each honored with individual 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers. Additionally, the franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a trio of covers featuring 27 legendary SI Swimsuit stars.
“We assembled some of our most influential alumni together for one legendary photo shoot. Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future,” Day says. “The result was nothing short of spectacular. So spectacular that we created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60.”