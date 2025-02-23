6 Completely Mesmerizing Photos From Megan Fox’s Incredible SI Swimsuit Debut
Megan Fox truly transcends the world of acting. The public figure, who began her career with appearances in teen comedies like Holiday in the Sun alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen with Lindsay Lohan, had her breakout moment with 2007’s Transformers. The box office hit from Michael Bay spawned multiple sequels—one of which Fox returned for. Now 38 years old, the Tennessee native has created a fruitful, rewarding career for herself, also including modeling and writing.
Fox’s many talents continue to inspire fans across the globe, and she’s also an advocate for women’s empowerment, speaking out against the high level of misogyny she’s faced throughout her career. For so many reasons, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author was the perfect fit to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, completely taking our breath away with her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic with photographer Greg Swales.
As she’s acted in popular films and shows over the years such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennifer’s Body and New Girl, Fox has also served as the cover girl for notable magazines like Cosmopolitan, Maxim, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and more. Of course, we’re biased, but we must say her SI Swimsuit cover moment is still our favorite. Here are six photos from her feature we’re utterly obsessed with.
Fox was an absolute dream in the collection of unique, feminine and all-around stunning swimsuits she rocked on the beach. “[Fox] humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and internal beauty,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stated at the time—a sentiment the actress would agree with.
“I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl,” Fox said while on set with the magazine. “I hope people take away that I’m a thoughtful, articulate, deep person.”
The mom of three, who is currently expecting her fourth child—her first with rapper Machine Gun Kelly—takes pride in the way she’s raised her boys. “When I step back, I know how connected I am and I’ve always been and how present I’ve always been,” she told the brand. “I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.”
Fox, whose 2024 movie Subservience became a hit on Netflix when it was added to the streamer in December, cherishes accomplishments beyond what’s surface level, and for that, we’re so appreciative.