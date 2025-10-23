5 Mustard Yellow Swimsuits That Highlight the Versatility of the Shade
One shade we believe is slept on every fall season is mustard yellow.
The color provides a warm tone that is absolutely welcome, especially during a season where the weather can go dark and gray when we least expect it. What we also adore about this pigment is that it works exceptionally well with various fabrics, designs and prints, making it a versatile option for those who want to try something new this autumn.
Not convinced that mustard yellow is the color for you? Check out these five SI Swimsuit shoots featuring gorgeous mustard yellow pieces that certainly have our stamp of approval.
2017: Caroline Wozniacki
Even with the picturesque Turks & Caicos background behind her, Wozniacki stands out as the center of attention. The mustard yellow two-piece bikini is to thank for that, especially with the patterned detailing at the front and center of the triangle-shaped bra. This color does wonders for her glowing skin.
2017: Robyn Lawley
As seen in this photo featuring the beautiful Lawley, this color even makes for a strong pigment for crocheted pieces. It does a stellar job at bringing out the intricate stitching that comes with this beach-ready knit-wear ensemble, while also doing its part in offering stunning visuals all on its own. You can always count on this color to make a moment.
2018: Anne de Paula
Don’t be led astray, pale mustard yellow also deserves some attention. While it’s more muted than what’s typically expected, it’s still an incredible color, and de Paula looks extravagant in her woven set. The fabric gives sophistication, while the color gives tropical realness. Together, they blend into a pleasant summery cacophony. If this bikini doesn’t persuade you to give this shade a try, then we don’t know what will!
2024: Gayle King
A marvelous diva like King deserves a color that screams opulence, and that’s exactly what mustard yellow provides. Additional embellishments like her shiny bracelets, gold hoop earrings and yellow-tinted sunglasses make the pigment sing even more. There’s no doubt that you’ll feel and look as expensive as King does in her dazzling one-piece swimsuit.
2025: Ming Lee Simmons
Simmons’s bronzen, sun-kissed skin against the vibrancy of this cute set is utter excellence. The gold theme of the shot is made that much more delightful with the inclusion of the versatile hue on the swimsuit. A summer look like this one is flirty yet bold. A head-turning moment is bound to happen when slaying this color.