When It Comes to Revolutionizing Women’s Sports, Napheesa Collier Is Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier’s journey to SI Swimsuit was an adventure in itself. However, as a five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, the Minnesota Lynx star is no stranger to defying odds.

For the 2026 issue, Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., alongside fellow athletes Sophie Cunningham and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Following her shoot, she sat down for a chat with the magazine, where she shared that her travels to the South Florida location were anything but smooth. With changing flights, impromptu drives and a recent surgery on her ankles threatening to derail her debut, Collier confirmed that nothing was going to stop her from shining on the shoreline.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“I mean, SI Swimsuit is just so iconic. It’s something that I always love looking at. Something that, as soon as I found that I had this opportunity, I’d been looking forward to. So I was going to get here no matter what,” the athlete told the magazine. “This is something I always wanted to do. I love SI Swimsuit ... I just think it’s so beautiful, so empowering. I love seeing the women on it. This has always been a huge goal of mine.”

And one thing’s for certain: when Collier sets a goal, she achieves it. Whether she’s dominating on the basketball court or revolutionizing the way players are paid off of it, she’s always got her head in the game.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Revolutionizing the WNBA with Unrivaled

One of Collier’s biggest contributions to the league thus far has been through Unrivaled, which she cofounded with fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart. A 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled allows players to remain in the U.S. during the off-season, rather than having to travel abroad to earn.

“You’re missing time with your family. You’re missing being in your home country. We were one of the first leagues to give equity to the players, which—in a time when women’s sports are exploding—the women in the sports should be benefiting, as well,” Collier told SI Swimsuit on set. “We wanted to make sure that that was a huge sticking point for us. Salaries have to be competitive, and we want everyone to have equity. We’re just trying to change what it means to be a women’s athlete. How they’re treated, how they’re compensated, the entire experience ...”

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

And the impact of her work isn’t only felt in the U.S., but around the world, with salaries rising in women’s sports across the board. As a vice president on the WNBPA executive committee, Collier is also in the middle of negotiating a historic seven-year CBA that will increase the salary cap 5x to $7 million for 2026 (from $1.5 million in 2025). For Collier, it’s not just about the players in the game today, but future generations.

“You see it a lot on the men’s side,” she added. “They’re investing, they’re doing all these different avenues where they’re creating wealth for themselves, and we want to make sure that, on the women’s side, those doors are open as well.”

View Napheesa Collier’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.