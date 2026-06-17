How This New York City-Based Cosmetic Dentist Boosts Confidence With Custom Smiles

A smile can make or break your confidence, and Dr. Alex Rubinov, a leading cosmetic dentist located in New York City, is in the business of restoring his patients’ self-assurance from the inside out.

Dr. Alex was on hand during SI Swimsuit’s Social Club last month, where he and his staff offered a custom teeth whitening experience to guests at the VIP event, held at Tribeca’s Spring Place. In partnership with Philips Sonicare, he and his team offered free digital scans for custom whitening trays. Following the event, guests were mailed their personalized trays along with a professional bleaching solution to complete the process at home.

Dr. Alex and staff during SI Swimsuit Social Club | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

“At the event, we walked attendees through the entire process: how to use the trays, how often to whiten, what to expect and how to maintain their results,” Dr. Alex, a graduate of Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine, shares. “In the week leading up to the launch, we also provided in-office whitening treatments for select models to help ensure their smiles were event-ready.”

We recently caught up with Dr. Alex to learn more about his practice, his top tips for maintaining teeth whitening results and how to understand which cosmetic dental procedures are right for you.

What is the best treatment to whiten teeth?

The most important aspect to understand about teeth whitening is that it’s not a one-size-fits-all process, Dr. Alex says. At his practice, he makes sure to discuss expectations, sensitivity and the level of whitening that can be achieved safely and naturally with patients ahead of any treatment.

Dr. Alex and staff | Courtesy of Dr. Alex

“Before undergoing teeth whitening, it’s important for patients to understand that the process is highly individualized,” he explains. “The first step is determining whether they’re a good candidate and identifying the cause of any discoloration, since not all stains respond the same way to treatment.”

When it comes to keeping your smile bright and beautiful, routine dental care is also an important part of the equation. Proactive care and regular dental cleanings help to maintain not only your health, but the appearance of your teeth, too.

“Routine dental care allows us to identify and address issues early, often before they become more complex, costly or uncomfortable to treat,” Dr. Alex says. “It also plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy, confident smile for the long term.”

How to maintain results after teeth whitening

The first 24 to 48 hours following a teeth whitening treatment are the most crucial, according to Dr. Alex. In order to maintain your results, it’s best to stay away from anything that can stain your teeth (think coffee, red wine, tea, etc.), continue great oral hygiene practices and remain hydrated.

“For the first 24 hours, avoid very hot or very cold foods and beverages, as temperature extremes can increase sensitivity,” he advises. “To make the experience more comfortable, we can also apply a relief gel after whitening and provide it for the patient to use at home if needed.”

Other cosmetic dental procedures to consider

While teeth whitening is the most conservative method for sprucing up your smile, Dr. Alex’s practice offers a number of additional cosmetic dental procedures, including porcelain veneers, Invisalign, cosmetic bonding and more. Each treatment plan is customized to the individual patient’s needs and goals, which are assessed during an in-office consultation.

“We take the time to assess oral health, facial proportions, smile design and the patient’s vision for their smile,” Dr. Alex says of the process. “Using that information, we develop a customized plan that prioritizes natural-looking results, long-term function and overall health. Rather than recommending the same solution for everyone, we focus on finding the approach that best aligns with each patient’s goals.”

Teeth molds | Courtesy of Dr. Alex

Regardless of the treatment, Dr. Alex and his staff have one goal in mind: Helping people feel more confident in their own skin, which they achieve with advanced technology and precise craftsmanship. The New York City-based practice offers personalized plans with natural-looking results that are catered individually to each patient who walks through its doors.

“I believe great cosmetic dentistry should be virtually undetectable—it should look like the best version of your natural smile, not dental work,” Dr. Alex explains. “We spend a significant amount of time understanding each patient’s goals, facial features and overall vision before creating a treatment plan. That attention to detail, combined with a focus on patient experience and long-term outcomes, allows us to deliver results that are both beautiful and lasting.”

More SI Swimsuit health and wellness content