Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit 2027 Sneak Peek Took Us Back to This Colorful Shoot

Nicole Williams English is officially returning for round five with SI Swimsuit in 2027, and we couldn’t be more excited!

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the magazine unveiled its first look at the women posing for next year’s issue in stunning Spain. The impressive list of models who jetted off to Mallorca and Ibiza last week included newcomers Charley Hull and Azzi Fudd, as well as returning SI Swimsuit stars Brooks Nader, Claire Kittle, Gabi Moura, Jena Sims, Kamie Crawford, Meredith Mickelson, Tunde Oyeneyin, XANDRA and 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Nicole Williams English.

Earlier this week, Williams English also shared an incredible selection of behind-the-scenes snapshots taken on the set. On Instagram, she showed off the lavish location, her colorful wardrobe and her gorgeous hair switch-up. (Seriously, check out the video on slide 11—but also be prepared to call your stylist immediately!) “The hair🔥 🙌🏽,” reality TV star Natalie June Halcro proclaimed in the comments. Meanwhile, fellow SI Swimsuit star Sims added, “I’d run into the ocean anywhere in the world with yal!”

Nicole Williams English | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

As fans of Williams English already know, the reality TV star has a long, proud history with SI Swimsuit. She earned Rookie of the Year honors with her 2023 debut in Dominica and returned for features in 2024, 2025, 2026 and now, 2027. Earlier this year, she also landed her first cover, appearing as one of four front-page models alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle with her marvelous Montauk, N.Y., feature.

Still, seeing a sneak peek of William English’s vibrant wardrobe for the 2027 issue on Instagram this week immediately took us back to one of her most eye-popping photo shoots to date. We’re of course talking about her 2024 Mexico feature with the magazine!

Marking the model’s sophomore shoot, the stylish photo spread showcased a rainbow of radiant swimwear looks. Per the SI Swimsuit style team, they “really pulled out the colors for Williams English and dressed her in shiny neon hues and in suits featuring super plunging necklines and high-leg silhouettes,” also opting for “dramatic and vibrant looks, bold cut-outs and statement jewelry.” So, to celebrate the 2026 cover star’s triumphant return to the annual issue, we’re looking back at just a handful of our favorite snapshots from her cool, colorful shoot in Mexico!

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Top by SER.O.YA. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by IPPOLITA. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ANALINA WOMAN. Earrings by AGMES. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato and Alexis Bittar. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali Bracelets by Peace Diamonds Ring by Peace Diamonds. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label Glasses by Swarovski. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear Earrings by Alexis Bittar. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

To check out William English’s full 2024 Mexico gallery, click here!

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