Nina Agdal’s Majestic New Maternity Pics are a Must-See
Nina Agdal’s new maternity pics were the most marvelous Monday morning Instagram scroll surprise. The SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the cover of the 2014 issue and starred in two separate features in 2024, just blessed our social media feeds with brand new pics of her baby bump. We needed a whole 24 hours to recover before we could even write about it.
The Danish model, who was photographed in Belize for the 60th anniversary issue this year, posed on a massive rock with a tranquil lake and lush greenery behind her. The 32-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé and WWE star Logan Paul, wore nothing and covered her chest with her hands. She was captured from the side by the 29-year-old internet personality. Check out the stunning pics here.
Agdal stood up straight in the cover snap, showing off her bold smolder and toned arms and legs, and in the next, she sat on the rock with one knee slightly bent. Her long brown locks were perfectly styled into smooth mermaid waves and her nails were painted a sweet cherry red hue.
“Mom by Dad,” the model captioned the carousel that she shared with her 1.9 million followers.
“Breathtakingly beautiful,” Melissa Wood-Tepperberg commented.
“Beautiful sweet Nina!!! 🤍🤍🤍,” Lily Aldridge, who also posed for the 2014 SI Swimsuit cover in addition to Chrissy Teigen, exclaimed.
“He’s hired! Wow. Just stunning Nina 🤍,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day chimed.
Agdal and Paul got engaged last summer after dating for almost two years, and announced the news of their pregnancy this spring.