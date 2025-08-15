Nina Agdal Brings Fun Swim Style to Lake Como With Logan Paul Ahead of Their Wedding
It’s wedding week for SI Swimsuit model Nina Agdal and her fiancé, PRIME and Lunchly brand founder Logan Paul. The duo—who got engaged on Italy’s Lake Como in 2023—are circling back to the dashing destination to tie the knot.
But before the festivities kicked off, the couple took some time for themselves in Cernobbio. Per The New York Post, Adgal and Paul went kayaking on the lake and cooled off with a dip in the water on Wednesday. The Danish model—who made her most recent appearance with the magazine in 2024 with photo shoots in Belize and Hollywood, Fla.—was in her element in a multi-colored striped bikini.
And it was during Agdal’s shoot in the Sunshine State that the 33-year-old was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend. There, she unintentionally foreshadowed this weekend’s events when she was asked what she was most excited for at the time. She answered, “I’m engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life. Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me. Growing up is fun. I’m doing it!”
In September, she and Paul welcomed their first child together, Esmé Agdal Paul, and now, Agdal is preparing to walk down the aisle with their daughter in attendance. “Wedding week,” Paul shared on his Instagram account earlier this week as he gave the toddler a smooch in the cover photo. The post also showed a sneak peek of the couple’s first dance, as they waltzed together in loungewear.
Members of the SI Swimsuit family are also in attendance for the brand staple’s big day. Remi Bader shared that her “hot date in red” for the couple’s welcome party was Camille Kostek, who joined Agdal on the talented roster of 60th Anniversary Legends. Bader—who walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show with the brand in late May—also posted a group snapshot of the women at the wedding party, with Older Hotter Wiser host Serena Kerrigan.
The bride was quite literally sparkling from head to toe in her ensemble, which featured an embellished silver gown with a halter neckline. She paired the garment with matching studded earrings and kept her caramel-colored hair in long waves.
Kerrigan also shared a plethora of frames from the celebration in Lake Como, with one showing the happy couple hand in hand with Paul wearing a pinstriped suit. According to The New York Post, the duo is primed (pun intended) to wed on Saturday.