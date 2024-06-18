Nneka Ogwumike Posed for Fierce Photos During SI Swimsuit Feature in St. Thomas
To say that Nneka Ogwumike is a force to be reckoned with would be an understatement. The 33-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft, and she has been working tirelessly to improve the league on and off the court ever since.
For the first 12 seasons of her professional career, she played a pivotal role for the Los Angeles Sparks, who drafted her out of college. Ahead of the 2024 season, Ogwumike announced she would be taking her talents to the Seattle Storm, joining friend and fellow SI Swimsuit veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Her influence extends beyond the court, too. The Texas native currently serves as the president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the league’s labor union dedicated to protecting and advocating for the rights of players.
But her WNBA legacy (though grand) isn’t her only claim to fame. In 2022, the athlete added another accolade to her résumé when she took to the beaches of St. Thomas and officially became an SI Swimsuit model.
It was the perfect setting for the athlete to showcase both her beauty and her strength. Posing against the bright blue backdrop of the Caribbean destination, Ogwumike looked fierce in her black swimsuits for the photos captured by Laretta Houston.
It may not have been the basketball player’s typical day-off activity, but she proved more than up to the task. And while all of the photos from her SI Swimsuit feature are worth looking at, the following few are some of our absolute favorites.