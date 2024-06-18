Swimsuit

Nneka Ogwumike Posed for Fierce Photos During SI Swimsuit Feature in St. Thomas

The WNBA veteran joined the team in the Caribbean for the 2022 issue.

Martha Zaytoun

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

To say that Nneka Ogwumike is a force to be reckoned with would be an understatement. The 33-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft, and she has been working tirelessly to improve the league on and off the court ever since.

For the first 12 seasons of her professional career, she played a pivotal role for the Los Angeles Sparks, who drafted her out of college. Ahead of the 2024 season, Ogwumike announced she would be taking her talents to the Seattle Storm, joining friend and fellow SI Swimsuit veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Her influence extends beyond the court, too. The Texas native currently serves as the president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the league’s labor union dedicated to protecting and advocating for the rights of players.

But her WNBA legacy (though grand) isn’t her only claim to fame. In 2022, the athlete added another accolade to her résumé when she took to the beaches of St. Thomas and officially became an SI Swimsuit model.

It was the perfect setting for the athlete to showcase both her beauty and her strength. Posing against the bright blue backdrop of the Caribbean destination, Ogwumike looked fierce in her black swimsuits for the photos captured by Laretta Houston.

It may not have been the basketball player’s typical day-off activity, but she proved more than up to the task. And while all of the photos from her SI Swimsuit feature are worth looking at, the following few are some of our absolute favorites.

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Necklace by Martha Calvo. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

