Celebrate Nneka Ogwumike’s WNBA Career With a Look Back at Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Shoot

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike officially announced plans to retire after the 2026 season during an exclusive chat with Boardroom Talks.

The superstar kicked off her time in the league when she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She went on to play for the team until 2024, when she signed on with the Seattle Storm. From there, she joined the Washington-based team for two seasons in 2024 and 2025, before returning to the Sparks for one more season in 2026.

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Necklace by Martha Calvo. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

“Playing in the W for 15 seasons has given me far more than I ever imagined. I’ve been challenged as a competitor, shaped as a leader and exposed to unforgettable people and experiences,” the player said, in part, per the WNBA’s official statement. “I can stand proudly as the player I’ve become, and even more proud of the woman I am becoming.”

During her time in the WNBA, Ogwumike made a name for herself both on and off the court. Among her many accolades, the player earned 2012 Rookie of the Year honors in her first season before going on to become an 11-time All-Star. And she continued to empower her fellow players off the hardwood as the president of the WNBA Players Association.

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

The association made headlines earlier this year when it reached a history-making Collective Bargaining Agreement with the league in March. Among other things, this lucrative agreement secured pay raises for the players, including reportedly raising the salary cap to $7 million (up from $1.5 million in 2025).

She’s also an SI Swimsuit model, having joined the magazine for a special athlete-focused feature in 2022. On the sun-soaked beaches of St. Thomas, Ogwumike posed alongside fellow WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards, Sue Bird and Te’a Cooper in an array of sleek, sultry all-black designer looks for a shoot that highlighted her beauty and strength. To see Ogwumike’s full 2022 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Cover Swim. Necklaces by Eklexic. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

After a clip of her retirement announcement interview was posted on Instagram, the comment section was quickly flooded with fans, fellow athletes and a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family, all applauding her undeniable impact.

“Love you sooo much ❤️❤️❤️,” fellow Sparks player and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink penned.

“🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Atlanta Dream player and 2023 SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese added.

“THANK YOU, MADAM PREZ!! 💜💐,” the official account for the WNBPA sweetly concluded.

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