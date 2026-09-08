Olandria’s New MAC Cosmetics Campaign Showcases Her ‘Lazy Girl Sunday Routine’

Olandria is featured in MAC Cosmetics’ new campaign, and the chic ad is all about embracing that laid back “lazy girl Sunday” look.

In a clip shared online Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Love Island USA breakout and 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie lounged on a comfy-looking couch in a pastel pink ensemble with her dark hair styled in an adorable pixie cut. Sporting a sleek silk robe and matching eye mask, Olandria flipped through the channels on the nearby TV while enjoying some leftover noodles. She applied under-eye patches before settling in for some beauty rest; however, her much-needed nap was then interrupted by a pesky alarm.

Still, the wake-up call was no problem for the model. She simply removed the skincare items, effortlessly applied the new MAC Studio Radiance Skin Tint Stick and was out the door in minutes. “Olandria’s Lazy Girl Sunday routine. No stress—just sheer, radiant, second-skin coverage you can swipe on anywhere. Really,” the caption of the video read. The brand then confirmed that the star used the Not Before My Coffee Eye Patches with the new base product, adding that—at the time of this article’s publication—fans can score a free pair of the aforementioned patches with their purchase.

And that wasn’t the only newness fans of the star got from her latest partnership! MAC Cosmetics also shared several snapshots from the model’s photo shoot for the “We All Wear MAC” campaign over the holiday weekend. In the photos, Olandria posed in a monochromatic black ensemble against a bright green backdrop, expertly capturing the glowy finish of the brand’s latest complexion offering.

This is just one of multiple major cosmetics collaborations Olandria—who made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year with a sultry shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.—has shared with her fans in the last few weeks alone. In late August, the model also partnered with Charlotte Tilbury to spotlight their new blushes.

Needless to say, her passionate fan base is loving it, with many stopping by the Instagram comments on MAC Cosmetics’ campaign video to applaud the hard-working model.

“I need everything in this commercial,” one fan quipped. “Give me the makeup, robe, drink and allow me to take Olandria out to brunch.”

“Do those cheekbones come with the skin tint?” Another user joked.

“Didn’t say a word and yet she said everything I needed to hear: add to cart. AND DID,” a follower declared.

“MAClandria 🙌,” another commenter aptly concluded.

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