We’re Obsessed With Olivia Culpo’s Adorable New Baby Shower Photos—You’ll See Why
We’re counting down the days until Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey meet the newest addition to their family!
The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning, coastal Rhode Island ceremony last year, announced that they were expecting their first child back in March. Ever since, we’ve been cheering on the four-time SI Swimsuit model throughout her motherhood journey.
Most recently, the Rhode Island native returned to the Ocean State for a magical baby shower that simply took our breath away. Take a look for yourselves:
In a post that debuted to her 5.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, Culpo shared behind the scenes footage from her coastal shower.
With “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles playing in the background, Culpo’s montage displayed extravagant floral statues (including one of her dog, Oliver Sprinkles), delicious breakfast sweets and lots of bright smiles from attendees. It was the perfect springtime tea party that we can only describe as something plucked right off a Pinterest board.
“Baby McCaffrey is already so loved 🤍🤍🤍,” Culpo captioned the post. “I will never get over this. Endlessly grateful to everyone who made this day so meaningful.”
The former Miss Universe’s reel was flooded with support from her San Francisco 49ers family to her fellow SI Swimsuit models.
“The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!” Kristin Juszczyk commented.
“The most beautiful day! ❤️❤️❤️,” Claire Kittle added.
“Fomo beyond. Auntie Brooksie loves youu,” Brooks Nader shared.
“🧸🥹🤍 so sweet love you guys!!!,” Katrina Scott chimed in.
On Thursday, Culpo added more stills from the shower to her Instagram feed, keeping the caption simple with four white hearts. In her newest post, her outfit was on full display as the model sported a ruched mint green Marchesa gown that twinned with Oliver’s tie. For McCaffrey, he kept his look chic and simple with a beige blazer, trousers and espresso brown loafers.
“It was a beautiful day. What I’ll remember most, though, was the love in the room—being surrounded by family and close friends as we prepare for this next chapter,” Culpo told Vogue.
We can’t get enough of the duo, who swooned with excitement over meeting their little one as Culpo edges closer to her due date.
“I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time,” Culpo told PEOPLE in March. “I just know [Christian is] going to be such a good partner and husband and father. I can’t wait to see him step into that role. It will just be unlike any other experience.”