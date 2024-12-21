Olivia Culpo Flaunted Incredible Tan Abs in Gorgeous Swimwear While Poolside in Florida
Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo has been making waves in the beauty industry since her pageantry days in the early 2010s, winning Miss Universe in 2012 and most recently co-hosting the events for three years in a row. In addition to her talents on stage, the 32-year-old is also known for her modeling and acting career, having starred in campaigns for BVLGARI and BODYARMOR and appearing in movies like Clawfoot. As for her collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Culpo made her debut with the brand in 2018 and has since been featured for three more years, including the cover in 2020.
It’s been three years since Culpo appeared on the pages of the magazine and we’re still obsessing over that shoot, where the social media personality absolutely took our breath away posing with Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. With the most sun-kissed skin and impressively toned figure, Culpo was a dream while poolside as the ocean could be seen in the background. She also posed in the water for other stunning shots. It’s hard to pick a favorite look, so we want to reminisce on two of our favorites from that photo shoot.
One sees her rock a black and white gingham pattern two-piece from TeenyB Bikini Couture with an ultra-cropped blue sweater on top, showing just the perfect amount of underboob from Calle Del Mar. Her brown locks were styled in very loose curls that fell glamorously over her shoulders and featured a long side bang, making for a sultry look you can’t take your eyes from.
Another one of our favorite looks from this shoot was a stunning teal crochet two-piece featuring a criss-cross halter top and cut-out high-waist bottoms. The color looked absolutely flawless with Culpo’s olive skin and brunette hair, and of course, the style accentuated her curves perfectly. This unique two-piece came from Anna Kosturova.
We might be entering the holiday stretch, but these photos can’t help but make me dream of a warm-weather getaway. Anyone else wanting to book a flight to Florida for Christmas?
“This, for me, has been a lifelong dream,” Culpo said while on set for the 2021 shoot. “It means so much more than just Swimsuit—it means women who do it all, and to be a part of that is still something that I can’t really believe.”
More recently, one of her many TV appearances included a stint on The Masked Singer in 2023 when dressed up as the UFO and made it all the way to the quarterfinals where she was eliminated. This year, the model married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in what looked to be a gorgeous ceremony in Rhode Island. To support her husband, Culpo can frequently be seen on the sidelines at NFL games and shares her game day looks on social media.