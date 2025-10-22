Olivia Culpo Unveils Luxe Clothing Collab That’s WAG Approved
Olivia Culpo is stepping into the colder months with a partnership that is primed to keep the new mom both cozy and chic. On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the four-time SI Swimsuit model—who appeared in every issue from 2018 to 2021—debuted the Olivia Culpo x NAADAM collection, which marked the brand’s first co-designed capsule.
The 33-year-old shared the news on Instagram, roughly three months after giving birth to her first child, Colette Annalise, with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. Culpo posted nine frames to her 5.5 million followers, with each snapshot showcasing a staple from the all-cashmere drop.
“Gorgeous Queen,” fellow NFL WAG Claire Kittle penned, giving her stamp of approval in the comment section. Kittle shares the Levi’s Stadium sidelines with the SI Swimsuit model in support of her longtime beau and San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle.
Brooks Nader—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in the same issue that Culpo graced the cover back in 2020—also chimed in: “Gorg 😍😍.”
Delving into its products, Olivia Culpo x NADAAM’s Super Fine Cashmere T-Shirt sits at its lowest price point at $138, while its Super Luxe Cashmere Oversized Cardigan rounds out the 14-item collection with a $458 price tag. In between, the collaboration boasts a luxe mix of cardigans and sweaters, ranging from oversized silhouettes to polo styles, along with a jumpsuit, midi dress, hoodie and a duo of pants.
The brand also posted a reel on its own Instagram account, which displayed a few personal touches from Culpo. While wearing the luxurious garments, the former Miss USA and Miss Universe paired a few looks with a dainty gold necklace that featured her daughter’s name in a cursive font. Then, she cuddled with her pup, Oliver, for a few snaps. The collection is “built for real life,” NADAAM wrote in its caption, “with a polished, easy-to-wear aesthetic.”
The pieces also align with Culpo’s motherhood journey, she recently revealed. “My style has definitely become more practical since becoming a mom, but I still want to feel put-together,” the model said in an exclusive interview with Parents on the launch. “I gravitate toward pieces that are versatile, comfortable, and easy to throw on, but still make me feel confident and polished.”
Plus, Culpo’s apparel collaboration isn’t her only one this season—or even this week. Her launch also comes at the heels of a separate stint with Abercrombie, which debuted last Thursday, Oct. 16, where she joined Brooklyn Adams, Haley Cavinder, Chloe Kim, Allison Kuch and Ronika Stone for the brand’s In Her Own League campaign.