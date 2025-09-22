Haley Cavinder Is Stepping Into Her WAG Era With Sister Hanna by Her Side
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are best known for their prowess on the basketball court, having made a name for themselves throughout their careers at the University of Miami. After transferring from Fresno State in 2022, the twins played their final season at Miami this spring before retiring from their game. While Hanna started all 29 games during the 2024-25 season, Haley averaged 18.2 points per game and was a second team All-ACC honoree. Though they’ve moved away from the court professionally, the two are stepping onto some different turf these days, as Haley is officially in her WAG era and is bringing her sister, Hanna, along for the ride.
The 24-year-old announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, 26, in April, and this football season, Haley is officially honing her game-day style as she joins the ranks of famous NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.
“ I always like to rep Jake’s number in a way,” Haley tells SI Swimsuit of her go-to aesthetic for game days. “ ... I think that it’s so fun because I never really attacked style this way [before]. I liked planning outfits but not so crazy in advance. And I feel like this WAG era that the girls are in now, it’s very thought out and it’s very planned.”
Twinning on game days
Haley says while her game-day outfits are largely dependent on the weather, she’s not afraid to switch up her style from week to week. She opted for custom black leather pants with “Ferguson” across the bum and her beau’s number repped on the back of her tank top for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The following week, Haley switched things up when the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 40-37, donning an all white ensemble and “87” cowboy hat with matching boots. And while she gets the opportunity to collaborate with brands like Shopbop, Kendra Scott and Abercrombie & Fitch on her game-day outfits, she says the best part is doing it all alongside her sister, Hanna.
“ My aesthetic is tailored directly off Haley’s vibe,” Hanna says of twinning with her sister on game days. “I like to call myself ‘the plus one,’ so I kind of just maneuver off whatever she’s going for. If it’s more vintage, if it’s more of a sophisticated look ... I really just love to coordinate even when it isn’t game day. I feel like Haley and I are always coordinating our outfits. We are twins and we do have similar styles, so I really just tailor it to what Haley’s vibe is for the game and I love going and being able to do that with her.”
While Hanna lets Hailey take the reins when it comes to choosing the vibe for each game, the twins love street style and enjoy drawing outfit inspo from Pinterest and even other WAGs like Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk and SI Swimsuit’s own Christen Goff.
“ I love how Hanna plays off me too, just because it is a twin thing and it shows our personalities and creativity in a way, so it’s been really cool to see how our style evolves together,” Haley adds.
Yesterday afternoon’s game in which the Cowboys faced off against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field was a prime example of the twins’ coordinating sense of style—and it involved even more of the Cavinder family this week, as older sister Brooke and mom Katie were also in tow. Haley opted for a vintage Cowboys hockey-style jersey, customized by Abercrombie with “87” stitched on the back, which she paired with blue and white striped micro shorts, heeled boots and lots of gold jewelry. Hanna opted for a blue button-up, ripped jeans and a white baseball cap that read “I love touchdowns.”
Leaning into accessories on game day
While Haley often works with various brands to get custom looks for game day, she knows that doing so isn’t quite accessible for the average NFL fan. She says the best way to elevate any game-day style is with a great jewelry stack, custom or not.
“The Kendra Scott necklaces I wore last week, I kind of stacked them and there was a ‘J’ and then an ’87’ and it’s cool to just kind of play with that, but then bring in other pieces that don’t have customization,” Haley explains. She also loves reaching for a stiletto or cowboy boots and a classic pair of cat-eye sunglasses on game days.
Hanna chimes in to say that while she prefers a sneaker for game days (right now she’s loving Under Armour kicks), she agrees with her twin that jewelry is a must for styling a sporty outfit.
“I’m a huge jewelry girl and I feel like you can wear something very simple but still jazz it up with a lot of accessories,” she says. “I’ve been loving a belt in a lot of my outfits [lately].”
Next up: Creating WAG University
Naturally, the Cavinder twins are combining their love of athletics and fashion into their next business venture: WAG University, which Haley says is “ basically a way of highlighting and celebrating women in fashion and their personalities on a weekly basis.” While they plan to expand the brand in 2026 and aren’t able to divulge much about it yet, Hanna and Haley are currently providing Gossip Girl-like rundowns of WAG fashion each week on the brand’s Instagram.
“We’ve seen throughout the years how much fashion and sports have aligned, like coming from basketball, red carpet looks, things like that, so it’s not just what happens on the field, but also off the field,” Hanna says. “And I feel like it connects people ... so WAG U is going to be a great representation of all those things and the lifestyle that comes with it.”
The two tease that while WAG University will be a more immersive, interactive experience in 2026, they’re kicking things off this season by creating a community for fellow wives and girlfriends of famous athletes.
“ I want it to feel like a community where women are inspired to express themselves, whether it’s just through fashion or just showing up authentically themselves,” Haley says. “And just be a [place] where we can all feel like our confident, most positive selves when we dress up for game days.”