Olivia Dunne Thrives in Bikini Beach Videos Post-LSU Career, Shares Update on Life
Celebrated gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne is living life to the fullest post-graduation.
Dunne took to her TikTok this week to give fans a much-needed life update on what her day-to-day looks like now that she’s bid farewell to her undergraduate career at Louisiana State University. While studying in college, the 22-year-old athlete was browsing through apartments and found a place in New York City. Additionally, now that she’s about to start her second semester in grad school, she’s looking for a house that will fit perfectly into her young, wild and free lifestyle.
“First semester grad school done, house hunting at the beach, bought a nyc apartment, and walking to get a piña colada,” Dunne wrote in a TikTok video of her strolling on the beach in a cheetah print bikini while singing “Radio” by Lana Del Rey. “Life is sweet like cinnamon.”
Check out Dunne’s latest TikTok video here.
As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Dunne, the former gymnastics athlete relishes in the fact that she came back to the SI Swimsuit family to bring forth yet another frame-worthy photo shoot. While her previous shoots took place in Puerto Rico and Portugal, respectively, this shoot took place in Bermuda at the hands of photographer Ben Watts.
Dunne joined fellow models Brooks Nader, Ellie Thumann, Lauren Chan, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Ilona Maher and Achieng Agutu for this shoot, a feat that spells nothing but greatness for her story.
“There are no footsteps that I followed in, so I’m kinda just writing my own story here,” Dunne told the brand, to which editor-in-chief, MJ Day, reassured her by saying, “You have moved mountains in your young life, and I want you to wear that crown.”
The New Jersey native’s crown can also be seen in all her other ventures, including (but absolutely not limited to) having her own cotton candy flavored drink with Drink Accelerator, being a social media influencer for millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram and serving as a point of inspiration for all other young individuals out there who want to be involved in gymnastics. All of which speaks to what a powerhouse she is, despite not having a blueprint to follow.
With everything Dunne has accomplished and will accomplish, it’s easy to see why her life is as sweet as cinnamon. The world can't wait to see what she will set her sights on next!