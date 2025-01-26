Olivia Dunne’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
There's absolutely nothing gymnast Olivia Dunne couldn’t do if she set her mind to it. With her self-proclaimed “double life,” the New Jersey native has stressed the importance of not being placed in box, feeling like women should be able to pursue anything they desire.
The LSU grad school student is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media and the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, proving she’s a powerhouse in every venture she goes after. In 2023, the content creator made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when posing for Ben Watts’s lens in Puerto Rico, an opportunity she called “a dream come true.”
In 2024, the same year Dunne helped the LSU women’s gymnastics team reach its first-ever NCAA Championship title, the Livvy Fund founder returned to SI Swimsuit for her second feature, which was just as stunning as the first. This time, she traveled to Portugal to reunite with Watts.
10 sexy bikini looks from Dunne’s SI Swimsuit shoots
Of the many styles of ensembles she wore on both shoots, the bikinis definitely stand out and are giving us major inspo for our next swimwear shopping trip. It’s no surprise Dunne was an absolute vision on set with the brand, and we hope our readers can use this list for their 2025 mood boards as they begin planning their next vacation looks.
From cottagecore to sporty vibes, here are Dunne’s 10 best bikini moments with the brand.
Dunne certainly proved she looks fantastic in any color, style or cut. On her first shoot, she shared an important message she takes seriously, something that made her debut all the more powerful and inspiring. “Girls aren’t responsible for the bad behavior of boys,” she said. “A lot of gymnasts are taught to keep quiet, and that led to a lot of abuse in the sport. I want to be part of the new generation that tells girls to use their voice. You can be comfortable in your own skin and be strong, sexy and smart.”
Through her experience as an internet phenomenon, Dunne has faced both praise and criticism. She credits fellow SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer working in a male-dominated field, with providing her with advice. “I think it’s important to stand up for yourself,” she added, referencing backlash she’s received for what she’s worn in photos online. “Maybe it’s the Jersey girl in me, but I think girls needed to know it wasn’t O.K., especially posting things that any other college kid would post in—a leotard—which is the required uniform for being a gymnast. It’s ridiculous.”
Dunne’s success continues to inspire people across the globe.