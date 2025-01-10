Olivia Dunne Proves Her ‘Double Life’ With Stunning Bikini and Gymnastics Videos
Is there anything NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne can’t do? In her latest Instagram reel, she’s proving a life lesson she’s learned and embraced—as a woman, she can be many things and doesn’t have to be placed in a box.
The 22-year-old is best known for her killer social media presence, with a combined 13.4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Initially going viral through her gymnastics clips, everyday ‘fit checks and fun lip-sync videos, Dunne is now an internet sensation. The athlete, who just returned to LSU for her fifth and final year with the Tigers women’s gymnastics team, is the most-followed college athlete and, through NIL deals and other opportunities, is the highest-paid female college athlete. Impressive, we know.
In addition to her skills on the gymnastics mat and on social media, Dunne is also an experienced model, having posed for the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit twice, along with other notable magazines like Elle and Flaunt. This week, the New Jersey native looked back at some of her biggest accomplishments and gave fans a peek into what she calls the “best of both worlds.”
Starting with clips from her 2023 SI Swimsuit debut, where she was featured as an athlete when posing in Puerto Rico for Ben Watts's lens, and her 2024 return as a rookie, photographed in Portugal by Watts again, she proved her modeling skills in the video below, also including a behind the scenes look at her shoot with Elle. Dunne then cut to clips from the gym, showing her land incredible flips in her signature sparkly leotards. “living a double life >,” she wrote over the amazing video.
“Livvy… the most amazing woman!!!🔥,” one fan couldn’t help but comment.
“You are the most beautiful person ever,” said another.
“Amazing 🤩🫶🏻,” a third fan wrote.
This is hardly the first time Dunne has demonstrated how multi-talented she is, and she expressed to SI Swimsuit during her debut photo shoot how important it is that other women know they can be whatever they want to be. “When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” she shared. “You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
At this moment, Dunne is certainly busy being an athlete. The Tigers just kicked off the 2025 season last week to well-earned success. Competing against Iowa State, they won 197.300 - 194.100 in a record-breaking season-opener, seeing the largest crowd in program history with 12,324 total spectators. Making her beam debut, the two-time SI Swimsuit model scored an impressive 9.825 as well as an even better 9.875 for her floor exercise.
The defending national champions have now touched down in Oklahoma City, Okla. for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, taking place tomorrow, Jan. 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.