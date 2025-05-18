Olivia Dunne Was Breathtaking in Bermuda, and These 5 Photos Are All the Evidence Needed
With her 2025 feature, Olivia Dunne added another photo shoot to her SI Swimsuit résumé.
The gymnast was initially inducted into the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 with a marvelous photo shoot in Puerto Rico, and then returned the following year with an awe-inspiring photo shoot in Portugal. Her latest photo shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts resulted in her becoming one of four cover models for the 2025 issue, a feat that speaks to the illustrious legacy Dunne is carving out for herself.
A plethora of distinct patterned swimsuits with fun and vibrant designs made up the stylish clothing rack for Dunne’s Bermuda shoot. She flaunted her stuff effortlessly in every single snapshot, demonstrating the confidence and grit that are so ingrained in her exceptional character.
The 22-year-old’s love of gymnastics began when she was just a child, but soon grew into something she couldn’t imagine her life without. While her attending Louisiana State University, her love for the sport blossomed even more and led her to secure numerous accolades, including a gold medal for the 2024 NCAA Champions and another gold medal for the 2024 SEC Championship.
Since graduating, Dunne has taken a step away from gymnastics to focus on finding her groove in life. Along with exploring different partnerships with brands like Drink Accelerator, Vuori and Nautica, she also finds joy in modeling. One of her recent features included a shoot for GQ’s April 2025 digital issue alongside her partner Paul Skenes.
Dunne is also the definition of social media-savvy, as her millions of TikTok and Instagram followers prove she’s someone everyone wants to know more about. She’s leaned into this by posting videos showing off her lively personality as well as her humor. The New Jersey native also posts clips of her day-to-day life, which consists of traveling, life at LSU and spending time on the gymnastics mat.
Her journey is still unfolding before the world’s eyes as she continues to take her time discovering who she wants to become. So far, she recognizes her passion for pushing other student athletes to be their very best, while also being the perfect role model for those in the sports industry.
“It’s possible for any young girl to do,” Dunne shared with SI Swimsuit. “I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”
Dunne is in the process of finding the version of herself she’s the most attuned to, and—thanks to SI Swimsuit—she believes she’s already well on her way.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience, and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” Dunne continued. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.