Olivia Dunne Shares Sweetest Photos With Paul Skenes During MLB All-Star Celebrations
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together (for the first time) on the red carpet ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. The MLB player, who made his league debut this year, is the fifth rookie pitcher to start during the event.
In an Instagram post, the SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut with the brand and Portugal for her 2024 magazine feature, compiled an adorable series of photos from her week celebrating occasion in Arlington, Texas.
The duo, who have been dating for over a year, stunned in glamorous outfits during the red carpet show. The LSU gymnast, who recently announced she’ll be completing a fifth year of eligibility with the Tigers, donned a gorgeous, figure-hugging, sparkly halter gown, while the 22-year-old wore a dapper white suit with a black tie.
“Paul-Star game highlights⭐️🤠,” the 21-year-old cleverly captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 5.3 million followers. In one snap, the content creator posed on the sidelines with a huge smile on her face and her hands in the air, wearing a red-and-blue jersey from Tiny Turnip on top of a “Skenes” Pirates shirt.
“Never seen anything hotter,” fellow 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright commented..
“my legit parents ❤️,” magazine rookie Xandra Pohl chimed.
In another photo, The Livvy Fund creator showed off her gorgeous, glowy glam and beautiful mermaid-inspired waves from the July 16 event, and tagged makeup artist Christin Hernandez and hairstylist Sloane Cotner. In a different slide, Skenes and Dunne were captured on a private jet, both beaming bright and wearing all-black travel ’fits.