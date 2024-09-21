Olivia Dunne Declares Blondes Have More Fun Ahead of LSU Gymnastics Media Day
Olivia Dunne is getting sentimental about her last media day. The LSU gymnast, who has returned to the reigning champion Tigers for a fifth and final competition season, shared a cute behind the scenes TikTok from her glamorous team photo shoot session. She lip-synced along to a trending audio on the video-based platform and showed off her glowy glam and signature bedazzled purple and gold leotard. And, the New Jersey native even got a touch up and tone on her blonde locks for the occasion.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico in 2023 and Portugal for her rookie feature this year, began the video in a hair salon, looking goofy with foils wrapped all over her darker roots. Her adorable, natural freckles were on full display as she laid with her head in a salon bowl.
“Whatever, the blondes have more fun because the bleach is in their head. Let’s talk about it,” the 21-year-old mouthed along before flipping the camera for a transition in which she was all done up and ready.
Dunne sported a delicate black eyeliner wing, rosy blush, wispy lashes and super glossy pink lips. Her hair was freshly platinum blonde and tied back into a neat, low ponytail with just a few face-framing pieces left loose. She smiled bright and showed off her hair, makeup and outfit in the clip.
“last picture day ever 🥲 #lsu #gymnastics #senior,” Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, captioned the post.
The content creator, who has racked up a following of more than 13.4 million on Instagram and TikTok, discusses her financial success as a result of the NCAA’s NIL rule change in 2021, in a new docuseries. Stream The Money Game on Amazon Prime Video now.