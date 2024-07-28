Olivia Dunne Has a Silly, Relatable Reason for Being Annoyed With Boyfriend Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne is just a girl who wants to hang out with her boyfriend. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie feature in the 2024 magazine, is always sharing the cutest, silliest and most-relatable content on TikTok when it comes to her relationship with MLB player Paul Skenes.
While the LSU gymnast, who recently announced she will be returning to compete with the Tigers for a fifth and final year, sure knows how to work hard in the gym, she’s also diligent about scheduling time to see her boyfriend, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates—and vice versa.
In a new video, the social media star filmed herself lip-syncing along to audio that said, “Ooh that sounded really bratty.” The Livvy Fund founder, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, donned a cute, sculpting black scoop neck tank top and wire-rimmed glasses, which she pushed down to the tip of her nose and looked up at her phone’s front camera for an extra sassy effect.
“When he says he can’t hangout with me because he has to work,” read the on-screen text of the clip shared with the content creator’s eight million followers. The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were tossed back into a bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose, and she flipped the camera around to show the 22-year-old standing out on the pitcher’s mound.