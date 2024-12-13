Olivia Dunne Shares Sweet, Impressive Gymnastics Progress Videos From Freshman Year to Now
Another day, another viral gymnastics video from Olivia Dunne. But, we’re never complaining; we’ll gladly watch in awe as she tumbles, flips, poses and flexes her incredible skills. In her latest TikTok, the 22-year-old showed off her improvement on the floor. The LSU gymnast, who just began her fifth year with the Tigers and will compete in her final NCAA season beginning in January, shared a sweet video montage that began with a snippet from five years ago, showing freshman Dunne attempting a challenging tumbling pass. In the clip, she runs with determination, flips through the air, but falls to her knees on the landing. Despite the stumble, her infectious smile and passion for the sport shone through, and followed in the additional series of clips from recent training sessions.
In the following two videos, she had us in awe, displaying an extraordinary transformation in power, speed and precision. Her mid-air flips have multiplied, her lines are cleaner than ever, and she sticks every single landing with remarkable confidence and poise. Each moment in the video demonstrates not only her technical growth but also the dedication that has propelled her to the top of her sport—and a championship title (the first one for women’s gymnastics in LSU program history) earlier this year.
Watch the video here.
“just had to let me cook #gymnastics #lsu #senior #studentathlete #tumbling,” said the social media sensation, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, and a trailblazer for the NIL movement.
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Puerto Rico for her debut last year and Portugal for her rookie feature with Ben Watts in the 2024 issue, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her life as a college athlete and micro celebrity. The New Jersey native is also constantly encouraging women to chase their dreams and know that they can do it all.
She founded her Livvy Fund in order to connect fellow female athletes to brand-sponsored opportunities, and is proud of the platform she has built, despite often getting criticism for the way she uses social media.
“People need to understand that I work for everything I earn. I’ve spent years building an audience of over 11 million followers between Instagram and TikTok (now 13.5 million), and brands pay for the reach that my accounts get and the demographic that it caters to,” Dunne explained. “When I make content, I love to think about who might be watching it and what they’d like. People always comment stuff that they would never say to your face, so part of it is just having developed tough skin as well. Social media is hard. It’s a very hard place to be.”