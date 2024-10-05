Olivia Dunne Is Getting Sentimental About Her Final NCAA Gymnastics Season
Olivia Dunne, LSU star gymnast and social media powerhouse, is getting sentimental as she steps into her final NCAA gymnastics season. In a recent TikTok video, the 22-year-old athlete, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, twirled gracefully in her signature sparkly purple-and-black LSU leotard. She pondered on how her life would be different, had she not fallen in love with the sport the first time she stepped into a gym at the age of 3.
“what if my mom never signed me up for gymnastics...,” read the on-screen text. “19 years later…. #foryou #gymnastics #lsu” she continued in the caption. Watch the video here.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who secured LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title in program history with her teammates earlier this year, decided in July that she was “not Dunne yet” and would return for a fifth and final year with the team.
The model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut with the franchise last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie feature in this year’s magazine, has become a trailblazer in the world of college athletics. Through NIL, the New Jersey native has become the highest-paid female college athlete in the country. As a content creator, she has more than 13.4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Dunne is not only focused on her own success, but is also dedicated to uplifting other female athletes along the way. She launched The Livvy Fund to empower young women and provide them with the resources needed to capitalize on NIL opportunities at her school.
“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don’t see [behind the scenes] every day of my college athletics, and it's very time consuming. In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are,” she told SI Swimsuit. “I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about. You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”