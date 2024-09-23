Gymnast Olivia Dunne Is Feeling ‘Forever Young’ in Her Sparkly Purple LSU Leotard
Olivia Dunne is going to soak in all the precious moments in her LSU leotard as she begins her fifth and final year as a Tiger. The elite gymnast, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, shared a sweet new TikTok video wearing her signature sparkly purple and gold long-sleeved one-piece as she danced around the gymnasium.
The content creator began with her phone in her hands, held above her head as she showed off her glowy and gorgeous glam, including a flawless base, mini eyeliner wing, glossy pink lips, rosy blush and wispy lashes. The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were neatly pulled back into a low ponytail with a few face-framing pieces left loose and smooth.
Dunne, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, then put the phone down on a stand, backed up and twirled around, flaunting her toned, lean legs and sculpted figure. The 21-year-old lip-synced along to the chorus of Alpahville’s 1984 hit song, “Forever Young.”
“last year in this palace 💜 #lsu #gymnastics #senior,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has traveled to Puerto Rico and Portugal with the franchise, captioned the clip that she shared with her 8.1 million followers. Watch the video here.
“It’s been amazing to see your whole LSU journey 🙂,” one fan gushed.
“Nooooo livvy we will miss u,” another chimed.
The Tigers, who secured the school’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title in LSU program history earlier this year, are entering training season. The team will begin competing in January 2025.