Olivia Dunne Is Paul Skenes’s ‘Daddy’ in Cheeky New Video
Olivia Dunne is not afraid to let the world know that it’s all thanks to her that she and her boyfriend Paul Skenes became the power couple we know and love today. In fact, she recently took to her TikTok account to flex this achievement with a video that has now gone viral with over 1 million views (and counting).
The retired gymnast and social media sensation’s latest clip shows her sitting in the passenger seat while Skenes takes the wheel. To the sound of the late George Michael’s classic song “Father Figure” plays in the background as she lip-syncs the lines, “But daddy is a state of mind. You know what I’m saying? I’m your daddy.”
The SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model then humorously captioned the video, “me bc i made the first move.”
Check out Dunne’s latest TikTok video here.
Dunne tells no lies when she says she was the one who pulled the Pittsburgh Pirates athlete, as she made her romantic intentions known to the professional baseball player first. It began with something small and simple: Dunne followed Skenes on Instagram. But because he wasn’t as active on the app as the TikTok sensation, he didn’t follow back his would-be girlfriend for a while.
“I was like, ‘Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?’” She told GQ when asked about their early beginnings. Eventually, she had to switch gears and pursue him with her whole heart.
“Frankly, everybody knew. She didn’t know who I was,” Skenes said of the dynamics at Louisiana State University, where they met. Dunne quickly denounced this statement, replying, "No. [I] would see him around every now and then. I was like, ‘Who is this tall, mysterious man that never smiles?’”
The 22-year-old also revealed to the magazine that, although Skenes was more “shy” and “reserved,” she was determined to find out more about him. With her crush growing stronger each day, she made sure to drop subtle hints that would influence him to take her on a date. And finally, their first date took place at an ice cream parlor. From there, they were both smitten.
“Our first and second date, I was like, ‘Oh, I really like him,’” the 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie expressed.
And the rest is history! Crazy to think that if Dunne didn’t continue to chase after her heart, she and Skenes may never have come to be.