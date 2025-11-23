Olivia Dunne Is a ‘Mermaid Hard at Work’ While Sporting a Vibrant Seaside Style in Hawaii
Olivia Dunne is vacationing in Hawaii this weekend with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and she’s looking stylishly sun-soaked while doing so.
On Saturday afternoon, the retired Louisiana State University gymnast and popular content creator took to her Instagram account to share some truly breathtaking snapshots from her tropical stay with her 5.3 million followers. The photos she posted featured crystal-clear water and a jaw-dropping mountain view—and while she was at it, Dunne also reminded fans of her 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl status by sporting a simple, chic, stylish seaside look.
Smiling on the sea
Dunne—who was selected as one of four models to receive the coveted front-page spot for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue—was all smiles for the snapshots, which were taken in Kauai off the Napali Coast. “A mermaid hard at work,” she humorously captioned the two-photo carousel as she posed on the edge of a vessel, seated on a striped towel while taking in the magnificent view.
The model wore a classic cobalt blue triangle-cut bikini in her latest pics. The two-piece provided support and coverage on the top, and the cheeky-style matching bottom was clearly crafted for comfort and maximum cuteness. Dunne left her blonde hair down for the photos, and her makeup was equally natural, allowing the athlete to soak in all those warm, welcoming sunrays.
Dunne also tagged clothing brand Vuori in her second slide, signaling to her followers precisely where to find the swimsuit should they wish to twin with her. We did a little digging, and it appears the SI Swimsuit model was wearing the Heat Wave Bikini Top ($68, on sale for $40) in the Copenhagen colorway, which she then paired with the Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($64, on sale for $38)—though the matching color is not currently available in the bottoms at the time of this article’s publication. Alternatively, the High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($74, on sale for $44) is currently available in the Copenhagen option.
Fans (and famous friends) were loving it
And of course, countless followers and famous friends of Dunne stopped by her comment section to share some love for the model, for the view and even for the man who was (likely) behind the camera taking the photos:
“Obsessed with you,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton penned. She then added in a separate comment, “Hawaii looks amazing on you.”
“9-5 mermaid. Hard life,” her sister Julz Dunne declared.
“Beautiful photo and Hawaii looks great too 🫶🏻,” one commenter noted.
“Photographer of the year @paulskenes 📸🤳🏻👏,” another joked, referring to Dunne’s longtime beau.