Olivia Dunne Playfully Angers Boyfriend Paul Skenes With Baseball Comment
Gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne knows how to keep busy. In addition to starting her final year at LSU this fall, the 22-year-old internet personality just inked a deal of co-ownership of Jake Paul’s personal care brand, W. And amid it all, she still finds time to have fun, frequently giving fans a peek at her life on social media. For one of her latest posts, the Tigers gymnastics team member participated in a TikTok trend by using a sound from the hilarious reality TV star Tiffany Pollard.
Dunne tapped in her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes, for the video—whether he realized he would be in it or not. As the gymnast mouthed the words, “I was bored, so I ruined lunch purposefully. And I had fun doing it,” she featured the following text on the screen: “I was bored so I said gymnastics is harder than baseball.” She then turned the camera to Skenes, who was seen sitting across from her on a plane looking at his phone. Watch Dunne’s TikTok video here.
Though Skenes might not have had any idea what was going on while Dunne was filming, the idea of her purposefully making him mad by comparing gymnastics and baseball skills is undeniably funny. The gymnast’s fans in the comments seem to agree with her, with one writing, “So true gymnastics is harder than baseball!!” and another adding, “I am not a professional baseball player. I did play a lot of ball. But I agree with you gymnastics is harder.” Join the debate by heading to Dunne's comments section!
In 2023, Dunne graced the pages of SI Swimsuit for her rookie year, jetting off to Puerto Rico to be photographed by Ben Watts. She wowed our readers with her multiple swimsuit looks in the beautiful, tropical location. And just this year, the athlete returned to SI Swimsuit for our 2024 issue, posing in grassy locations in Portugal, also photographed by Watts. She's no doubt a favorite recent addition to the magazine for many and we understand why.
Rumors began swirling in June 2023 that Dunne and Skenes—who graduated from LSU in 2023—had begun dating. They’ve been going strong ever since and share updates of their lives as a couple on both Instagram and TikTok, which fans undoubtedly love to see. While speaking with ESPN in March, Dunne explained why their relationship works so well. “He's pretty level-headed all the time, which I love,” she shared. “I think that we're a really good pair because of that. I have such a crazy lifestyle, and things get thrown my way all the time, and sometimes my emotions sway up and down. He's very level, and I just think it's a very good match.”
We’re sure to get many more fun TikToks of the pair as their romance continues.