Olivia Dunne’s Cozy Portugal Feature Is the Springtime Cure to Your Winter Blues
We can only assume the classic lyrics “the weather outside is frightful” were written specifically with this past weekend in mind.
As radical snowfall and record-cold temperatures dominated multiple areas across the country, we quickly found ourselves longing for the warm, cozy vibes of springtime. Sure, our allergies might object to this desire, but we’re ready to bid winter a fond farewell. Bring on the sunny days and pastel shades, please!
And when we think of “sunny days and pastel shades,” our minds can’t help but wander to Olivia Dunne’s sensational sophomore shoot with SI Swimsuit. With this in mind, we've ventured back into our archive to take a look at a few of these fabulous photos, hoping they might encourage spring to arrive a little faster.
Photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for the 2024 issue, the now-retired NCAA gymnast’s second outing with the brand was defined by comfy cardigans and cool tones, making it the perfect antidote to cure our winter blues.
“The decision to invite Livvy back to appear in the 2024 issue as a rookie was an easy one. Last year, we featured Livvy the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and an all-star on the rise,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Dunne’s return to the fold. “This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay, who continues to break barriers, continues to work hard and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes.”
When selecting fashion-forward pieces for the feature, the SI Swimsuit style team sought to blend “balletcore and cottagecore” trends. Feminine pieces with delicate details were the name of the game, creating the ultimate spring-ready wardrobe thanks to its pretty pastel color palette. The designer swimwear stood out against the bright green grass and vibrant blue waters, walking the line between sultry and sweet aesthetics.
Spotlighting several bikinis from fan-favorite designers like AMOR MÍA, Heavy Manners, Selina Rae Swimwear and more, Dunne’s sophomore shoot was like a dazzling daydream come to life, evoking the blissful, breezy energy that only comes with the end of winter.
Still, the SI Swimsuit style team didn’t stop at just designer swimwear to achieve these looks. Many of Dunne’s outfits also featured standout accessories. These included a neutral-colored, striped bolero by Free People, a gorgeous green chunky-knit cardigan by Hope Macaulay and some sparkling jewelry from Cleopatra’s Bling, to name a few.
And the springtime vibes were present in more than just her wardrobe, as the snapshots also seemed to spotlight the changing weather. The model posed in sprinkling rain for a few snapshots, holding a translucent umbrella, referencing those delightful showers that we’ve heard bring plenty of flowers.
All of this to say: spring can’t get here soon enough. Until then, you’ll find us wishing we were able to magically teleport ourselves into Dunne’s photos to steal a little extra sunshine (and also, to steal this incredible cardigan).