Olivia Dunne’s Striped Seaside Ensemble Is the Perfect Spring Break Suit: Get the Look

The SI Swimsuit staple donned a two-toned suit from Vuori while posing by the pool.

Bailey Colon

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We’re well aware that Olivia Dunne can rock a bikini—and that applies to any season. The 23-year-old retired gymnast, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, recently styled a striped swimwear set, and while it might be late-winter, we’re already taking inspiration for warmer days ahead.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In a four-slide Instagram carousel shared by Vuori on Wednesday, Feb. 25, Dunne paired a striped suit from the label underneath a crisp, long-sleeve button-up. However, in three of its images, she nixed the solid-colored cover-up to showcase the patterned swimwear duo all on its own. In one frame, she put her flexibility to the test—the New Jersey native spent five seasons with the Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. In another, she stepped into a pool surrounded by luscious greenery.

Shop Dunne’s suit

Vuori: Heat Wave Bikini Top ($68) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($64)

Shared by Vuori in the caption of its collection of snaps, Dunne repped the label’s Heat Wave Bikini Top ($68) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($64), each in the colorway Rio Stripe—a neutral pinstriped pattern.

The duo features a structured, scoop-neck top and low-rise bottoms, and you can also snag it in two solid shades—a classic black and Regatta Blue. The model has also been a longtime Vuori fan, and originally revealed her “exclusive partnership” with the activewear label in Sept. 2021.

Dunne’s latest SI Swimsuit shoot

Olivia Dunne poses in the waters of Bermuda wearing a zebra print monokini for SI Swimsuit.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

During her most recent feature with the magazine, however, Dunne traded pinstripes for animal print. Two years after her inaugural shoot with the brand in Puerto Rico, and one year following her official rookie campaign in Portugal, she traveled to Bermuda for SI Swimsuit 2025.

One particular image from her time on the island, captured by photographer Ben Watts, ultimately graced the cover of the issue.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine,” Dunne said shortly after the accolade, while getting ready to celebrate the issue at SI Swimsuit’s launch party in New York City.

The model continued, “ ... I feel like I manifested it into my reality today ... It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy.”

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

