Olivia Dunne’s Striped Seaside Ensemble Is the Perfect Spring Break Suit: Get the Look
We’re well aware that Olivia Dunne can rock a bikini—and that applies to any season. The 23-year-old retired gymnast, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, recently styled a striped swimwear set, and while it might be late-winter, we’re already taking inspiration for warmer days ahead.
In a four-slide Instagram carousel shared by Vuori on Wednesday, Feb. 25, Dunne paired a striped suit from the label underneath a crisp, long-sleeve button-up. However, in three of its images, she nixed the solid-colored cover-up to showcase the patterned swimwear duo all on its own. In one frame, she put her flexibility to the test—the New Jersey native spent five seasons with the Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. In another, she stepped into a pool surrounded by luscious greenery.
Shop Dunne’s suit
Vuori: Heat Wave Bikini Top ($68) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($64)
Shared by Vuori in the caption of its collection of snaps, Dunne repped the label’s Heat Wave Bikini Top ($68) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($64), each in the colorway Rio Stripe—a neutral pinstriped pattern.
The duo features a structured, scoop-neck top and low-rise bottoms, and you can also snag it in two solid shades—a classic black and Regatta Blue. The model has also been a longtime Vuori fan, and originally revealed her “exclusive partnership” with the activewear label in Sept. 2021.
Dunne’s latest SI Swimsuit shoot
During her most recent feature with the magazine, however, Dunne traded pinstripes for animal print. Two years after her inaugural shoot with the brand in Puerto Rico, and one year following her official rookie campaign in Portugal, she traveled to Bermuda for SI Swimsuit 2025.
One particular image from her time on the island, captured by photographer Ben Watts, ultimately graced the cover of the issue.
“I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine,” Dunne said shortly after the accolade, while getting ready to celebrate the issue at SI Swimsuit’s launch party in New York City.
The model continued, “ ... I feel like I manifested it into my reality today ... It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy.”