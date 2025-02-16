Olivia Dunne Proved Her Flexibility, Gymnastics Skills on Set With SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico
Olivia Dunne’s athletic prowess is undeniable, but the 22-year-old social media star elevated her skills during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico. The LSU gymnast, known for balancing her collegiate career with a massive digital presence, showcased her flexibility and strength in the stunning tropical setting, seamlessly merging sports and modeling. The New Jersey native struck a series of jaw-dropping poses, highlighting her gymnast’s physique, signature confidence and the work ethic that has propelled her to the top of both the athletic and influencer worlds.
The NCAA champion first posed for the brand in 2023 and quickly cemented herself as a standout, bringing both power and poise to her first feature. She returned to the fold as an official rookie last year, reuniting with Ben Watts in Portugal, proving once again that she’s a natural in front of the camera.
With millions of devoted fans and a growing portfolio of high-profile brand deals, Dunne, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes has redefined what it means to be a student-athlete in the NIL era. Today, the content creator is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country and an ambassador and campaign star for numerous brands like Vuori, American Eagle and Nautica.
“Usually being a D1 athlete, an all-academic and an industrious entrepreneur is enough to garner respect and accolades. But when you are Livvy Dunne and you also mix in being arrestingly beautiful, you unfortunately garner the ire and resentment of a certain niche population,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “The refusal of some to appreciate Livvy for being more than just a pretty blonde is missing the point. The backlash she received for ‘leveraging’ her sexuality for endorsement dollars after the NIL restrictions were lifted is incorrect. We are here to celebrate this incredible young woman and encourage the world to respect and applaud Livvy and her fellow athletes for owning the blood, sweat, and tears that have fueled a lifetime of achievements.”
For Dunne, being a public figure isn’t just about financial success and modeling—it’s about representing strength, resilience, and the ever-evolving role of women in sports. And as she continues to push boundaries, one thing is clear: her influence is only just beginning. Below are some of our favorite images from her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico.