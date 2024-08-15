Olivia Dunne Serves Beach Goddess Vibes in Plunging Green One-Piece in Puerto Rico
We love nothing more than taking a look back at Olivia Dunne’s marvelous SI Swimsuit photos, and we’re ecstatic to hear that the LSU gymnast, who just announced her return for a fifth and final competition season with the Tigers, shares the sentiment.
The two-time brand star shared a breathtaking throwback from her 2023 photo shoot in Puerto Rico on Instagram on Tuesday. The 21-year-old content creator, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, was photographed by Ben Watts for her debut last year. She reunited with the visual artist for her rookie feature in Portugal for this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
“@si_swimsuit throwbacks are always a good idea!!!” the New Jersey native captioned the stunning pic. The Livvy Fund founder donned an earthy scrunchy textured one-piece from Rielli, featuring the most major plunging neckline and ab-baring waist cut-outs. Dunne, who is dating MLB Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, flaunted her phenomenal, sculpted figure and fierce, jaw-dropping smolder as she carefully leaned against a tree.
Rielli Laís One-Piece, $200 (riellibrand.com)
“Can’t stop looking,” fellow 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright commented.
“Obsessed😍,” Grace Boor wrote.
“So pretty ❤️,” mom Katherine Dunne gushed.
“so stunning,” Katie Feeney complimented.
“a hot mamas!” KJ Johnson exclaimed.
“Thanks a lot now my phone is overheating,” one fan chimed.
View Dunne’s entire 2023 gallery from Puerto Rico here, and another pic in the gorgeous, daring one-piece below. Shop the full Rielli collection at riellibrand.com.