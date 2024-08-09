Olivia Dunne Shares Hilarious Video of Boyfriend Paul Skenes Attempting Gymnastics Flips
Olivia Dunne recently shared the most impressive montage of videos from her fabulous gymnastics season—but one clip was not like the rest. The fifth-year LSU athlete, who helped secured the program’s first-ever NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title last year with the Tigers, tossed in a hilarious snippet of her boyfriend somersaulting into a foam pit in the midst of all her talent caught on camera.
“i like this version better,” she captioned the silly TikTok, set to the sound of YNW Melly’s upbeat rap hit “Butter Pecan,” which she shared with her 8 million followers on Aug. 7. The 21-year-old donned her signature sparkly purple and black leotard as she rolled, cartwheeled, flipped and perfectly stuck her landing in the video.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model and 22-year-old Skenes began dating last year. The two were first romantically linked when the content creator was spotted wearing the baseball player’s jersey at the College World Series in June 2023.
Today, the California native is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his MLB debut earlier this year, and played in the All-Star Game for the National League last month.
“My brain can’t even process how hard he throws. It is incredible and it’s such a joy to watch and he’s a great baseball player but even better person,” Dunne gushed of her beau in an interview at the annual Midsummer Classic in Texas. The duo arrived hand-in-hand, making their red carpet debut as a couple.