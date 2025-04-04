Olivia Dunne’s Jaw-Dropping, Powerful SI Swimsuit Journey So Far: 10 of Our Favorite Photos
Ever since Olivia Dunne joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in 2023 with her Puerto Rico photo shoot, it’s been nothing but a wonderful ride. The LSU gymnast made her mark with the magazine with a long list of looks that are just too fabulous to forget. The swimsuits she wore complemented her infectious personality and impressive figure.
She’s now posed for the magazine three years in a row, including for the upcoming 2025 issue which hits stands in May. As we continue to count down until the release, we’re looking back at Dunne’s incredible journey with the brand so far. Without further ado, here are 10 snaps of the New Jersey that are undeniably fantastic, beginning with none other than her debut shoot with photographer Ben Watts.
Puerto Rico: 2023
Between the way the orange and navy plaid bikini from Deep Blue Bikini Co. fits just right on her toned physique to the way she’s serving a lethal face card, there truly is nothing to not adore about this flick.
Hitting golden hour is always such a special time during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. Dunne made the most of this time of day by delivering nothing but praiseworthy photos. The yellow light of the sunlight hit her skin just right, allowing her to glow and glisten in her chic beachwear.
The gymnasium isn’t the only place to witness the talented ways in which Dunne can twist and stretch, as a tree in Puerto Rico also bore witness to this. Not everyone can look this exceptional while hanging onto a branch. However, for Dunne, this is light work.
Of course, this journey wouldn’t be complete without Dunne showcasing the very skills that got her to where she is today. This accomplished athlete graced the Puerto Rico beach with a graceful leap. What’s even more impressive, though, is just how magnificent she looks doing so in a stylish white one-piece.
The applause continues to the 22-year-old’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal as it’s here that Dunne also brought her A-game for her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature with Watts again.
Portugal: 2024
Her hair blowing softly in the wind mixed with her lovely subtle smile brings everything together to produce a gorgeous pic.
Dunne is as sweet on the inside as she is on the outside and this photo proves just that. Whether it’s the inviting smile or the soft gaze, it’s impossible to not be enamored by this blonde bombshell.
This photo of the SI Swimsuit model is proof that hazel eyes are so, so dreamy. As the windows of the soul, there’s no doubt that when anyone peers into Dunne’s eyes all they see is a confident and remarkable woman.
Dunne resembles a garden goddess with the way the tea rose flowers complement her baby pink crochet swimsuit. The pose here only further cements the ethereal fairytale vibe she gave off in this Portugal shoot.
What stands out in this particular snap of Dunne has to be the way this deep purple two-piece strapless bikini highlights the radiance of her sun-kissed skin. Hands down, this is one color that makes her pop.
Last but absolutely not least is Dunne’s most recent photo shoot in Bermuda with Watts once more. Marking her third feature with the magazine, it’s evident that she gets even more dazzling each year.
Bermuda: 2025
Whether it’s the backward cap that delivers a cool vibe or the unique, flattering black and white monokini that makes this pic so memorable, we’re so obsessed with her latest shoot.
With these photos, Dunne proves time and time and time again why she’s a powerhouse worth watching.