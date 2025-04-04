Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne’s Jaw-Dropping, Powerful SI Swimsuit Journey So Far: 10 of Our Favorite Photos

Take a dive into Olivia Dunne’s three consecutive years with SI Swimsuit.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ever since Olivia Dunne joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in 2023 with her Puerto Rico photo shoot, it’s been nothing but a wonderful ride. The LSU gymnast made her mark with the magazine with a long list of looks that are just too fabulous to forget. The swimsuits she wore complemented her infectious personality and impressive figure.

She’s now posed for the magazine three years in a row, including for the upcoming 2025 issue which hits stands in May. As we continue to count down until the release, we’re looking back at Dunne’s incredible journey with the brand so far. Without further ado, here are 10 snaps of the New Jersey that are undeniably fantastic, beginning with none other than her debut shoot with photographer Ben Watts.

Puerto Rico: 2023

Olivia Dunne wears an orange and navy blue bikini in Puerto Rico.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Between the way the orange and navy plaid bikini from Deep Blue Bikini Co. fits just right on her toned physique to the way she’s serving a lethal face card, there truly is nothing to not adore about this flick.

Olivia Dunne wears a black one-piece swimsuit in Puerto Rico
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hitting golden hour is always such a special time during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. Dunne made the most of this time of day by delivering nothing but praiseworthy photos. The yellow light of the sunlight hit her skin just right, allowing her to glow and glisten in her chic beachwear.

Olivia Dunne wears a beachwear ensemble in Puerto Rico.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The gymnasium isn’t the only place to witness the talented ways in which Dunne can twist and stretch, as a tree in Puerto Rico also bore witness to this. Not everyone can look this exceptional while hanging onto a branch. However, for Dunne, this is light work.

Olivia Dunne wears a white one-piece bathing suit in Puerto Rico.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Of course, this journey wouldn’t be complete without Dunne showcasing the very skills that got her to where she is today. This accomplished athlete graced the Puerto Rico beach with a graceful leap. What’s even more impressive, though, is just how magnificent she looks doing so in a stylish white one-piece.

The applause continues to the 22-year-old’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal as it’s here that Dunne also brought her A-game for her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature with Watts again.

Portugal: 2024

Olivia Dunne wears a black bikini in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bāben. Necklace by MONDO MONDO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Her hair blowing softly in the wind mixed with her lovely subtle smile brings everything together to produce a gorgeous pic.

Olivia Dunne wears a creme swimsuit in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Skirt by Bāben. Necklace by VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne is as sweet on the inside as she is on the outside and this photo proves just that. Whether it’s the inviting smile or the soft gaze, it’s impossible to not be enamored by this blonde bombshell.

Olivia Dunne wears a black knitted ensemble in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Lisa Maree. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This photo of the SI Swimsuit model is proof that hazel eyes are so, so dreamy. As the windows of the soul, there’s no doubt that when anyone peers into Dunne’s eyes all they see is a confident and remarkable woman.

Olivia Dunne wears a baby pink crocheted bikini in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne resembles a garden goddess with the way the tea rose flowers complement her baby pink crochet swimsuit. The pose here only further cements the ethereal fairytale vibe she gave off in this Portugal shoot.

Olivia Dunne wears a deep purple swimsuit in Portuga
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

What stands out in this particular snap of Dunne has to be the way this deep purple two-piece strapless bikini highlights the radiance of her sun-kissed skin. Hands down, this is one color that makes her pop.

Last but absolutely not least is Dunne’s most recent photo shoot in Bermuda with Watts once more. Marking her third feature with the magazine, it’s evident that she gets even more dazzling each year.

Bermuda: 2025

Olivia Dunne poses in a blue hat and animal print one-piece swimsuit in the waters of Bermuda with SI Swimsuit.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Whether it’s the backward cap that delivers a cool vibe or the unique, flattering black and white monokini that makes this pic so memorable, we’re so obsessed with her latest shoot.

With these photos, Dunne proves time and time and time again why she’s a powerhouse worth watching.

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

