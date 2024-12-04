Olivia Dunne Is Throwing Major Shade on TikTok as Fans Theorize Who it’s About
Social media icon Olivia Dunne just sent her fans into a frenzy with a cryptic new TikTok post. The LSU gymnast, who just began her fifth and final competition season with the reigning NCAA women’s gymnastic champions the Tigers, addressed some pop culture drama that she is (very) loosely connected to.
“When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media,” she wrote in the on-screen text as she filmed herself smiling, nodding and laughing coyly, leaving followers speculating about who exactly Dunne might be referencing.
The timing of the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s video has led many to connect it to the ongoing drama involving actor Barry Keoghan, singer Sabrina Carpenter and TikToker Breckie Hill. Keoghan and Carpenter reportedly ended their year-long relationship, with some rumors suggesting their breakup may have been influenced by Keoghan’s alleged infidelity with Hill. Hill has added fuel to the fire with new content possibly hinting at her involvement.
The New Jersey native’s ambiguous video appears to address Hill indirectly, reigniting their long-standing social media feud. The two have clashed online before, with Hill previously mocking Dunne’s rise to fame and claiming the two women look similar. Now, Dunne’s not-so-subtle TikTok seems to suggest she’s reveling in the backlash Hill is receiving amid the cheating allegations.
“I just sit back and laugh,” the New Jersey native captioned the video. Watch here.
“I’m employed why is she dissing Sabrina carpenter,” one fan commented and Dunne clarified in a reply: “I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship.”
“WAS WAITING FOR THIS ONE,” another dedicated user added.
“drop the lore I’m not updated,” someone else begged.
“FOR ALL CONFUSED: Breakfast hill homewrecked QUEEN Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship,” one person explained.
Yesterday, a source close to the couple confirmed the split rumors.
“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” the insider said of 32-year-old Keoghan and Carpenter, 25.
The duo was first romantically linked when they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles last December. In April he watched her set at Coachella and in June he starred in her viral “Please Please Please” music video...I guess that one unfortunately didn’t age well.
Last month, however, it seemed as though everything was fine, with Keoghan praising Carpenter and her six Grammy Nominations.
“Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon,” he said while on The Jess Cagle Show the day the honors were announced.
“I don’t know anyone who works as hard. I’m in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets,” he added. “Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”