Olivia Dunne Hops on TikTok Trend With Perfect Joke Written in the Caption
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em—but when you do, make sure it’s with that classic Olivia Dunne touch.
Hopping on a TikTok trend
This week on TikTok, Dunne poked fun at commenters who regularly remark on her ties to her alma mater, Louisiana State University. These comments can be found under a number of her videos, and typically joke about how she’s “a 7th-year senior” or how often she talks about her time at the school. However, rather than ignore these comments, the gymnast joined in on the fun.
“The lionness does not concern herself with catching the bar,” text on top of the video read, referencing a viral meme trending on the app. The clip itself showed the athlete trying and failing to catch the bar while practicing a gymnastics move. In the caption, the model wrote, “67th year senior,” which not only directly referenced her comment section but also the popular “67” joke.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here.
Dunne’s post-LSU career
Dunne graduated from LSU in December 2024 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and was a part of the gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025 before announcing her retirement in April of this year.
While Dunne clearly feels a great sense of pride about her time at LSU—especially considering it’s where she competed on the team that secured 1st place at the 2024 NCAA Championships and SEC Championships—there’s much more to this rising superstar.
Currently, Dunne is making a name for herself on multiple social media platforms. With 8 million followers on her TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram, her influencer empire is growing. This success also translates into brand deals and sponsorships, such as her recent partnership with Raising Cane’s.
In 2024, she was included in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list. Then, in 2025, she was included on Time’s Top 100 Creators list. The athlete was also featured in the docuseries The Money Game: LSU, a six-part series from Prime Video that received a Sports Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Documentary Series category.
“I’ve said ‘no’ to so many opportunities because of gymnastics throughout the years, so my plans after college is to do everything,” Dunne shared when speaking about her post-LSU career. “I think that’s really important to realize, and that’s something that I feel very strongly about. And I hope that’s the legacy I leave at LSU—is that you can be more than a student athlete. You can be a savvy businesswoman and an entrepreneur.”
Needless to say, Dunne continues to do just that.