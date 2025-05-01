Olivia Ponton Makes Doctor Visits Effortlessly Stylish in Black Tank Top and Hip-Hugging Jeans
Just because one has to take a quick trip to the doctor’s doesn’t mean they can’t do so wearing some fabulous clothes! And SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton proved just that this week as she made it a point to serve up some major looks before heading off to her appointment.
Ponton sported a classic tee and denim jeans combination. Her vintage-ish tank was a callback to a Victoria’s Secret fashion show that took place back in New York in 2010, the same show where fellow SI Swimsuit models like Chanel Iman and Izabel Goulart walked the runway. (Cool to see worlds collide with just a simple tank top!)
As for Ponton’s bottoms, she ditched the tried-and-true blue wash denim jeans, instead sporting a pair of white jeans with a relaxed fit. The straight-leg cut gave way to her white pointed shoes, which complemented everything she had on exceptionally well. The same could be said for her black side bag, as it added some high fashion to this more casual outfit.
Everything came together to create an effortless outfit that Ponton slayed to the finest degree!
You can check out Ponton’s latest Instagram post here!
And what exactly has this SI Swimsuit alum—who made her debut in Montenegro—been up to these days? A better question would have to be: what hasn’t the 22-year-old model been up to?!
As of late, Ponton has been living her life to the fullest, be it hanging out with majestic horses that she bears a strong connection to or hanging out at Stagecoach wearing matching cowgirl outfits with her friends. This celebrity isn’t letting a single day waste away.
In addition to enjoying these new and exciting experiences at the forefront of this era of her life, she’s also working hard to make waves in the fashion and modeling industry.
A Victoria’s Secret PINK partner, Ponton has recently modeled some stylish clothes for the brand, allowing her amazing sense of style to serve as a great endorsement. Ponton also gave the brand a hand by posing alongside some fellow models to bring forth this cool billboard for Stagecoach visitors. Having her face plastered on such a big poster was no easy feat, making this an amazing moment in Ponton's career.
Still, as booked and busy as she is, Ponton always makes time to make sure her health and fashion sense are in mint condition!