Olivia Ponton Teases New Project—and it Has to Do With Rebecca Yarros’s ‘Fourth Wing’
Olivia Ponton has something new and exciting on the way. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram to give her social media fans a tease of the upcoming project.
From the looks of her latest post, Ponton is cooking up something involving Rebecca Yarros’s bestselling novel, Fourth Wing. In the clip, the model sits at the bar, wearing a fiery red dress paired with a shiny, jeweled necklace. She holds the book in her hand, reading intently before giving the camera a smirk with glamorous nude matte lipstick decorating her lips. Her hair is also noteworthy, as her blonde locks are flawlessly styled to bring forth a sophisticated and seductive look.
See Olivia Ponton’s Instagram announcement here.
“Secrets are no fun, but I promise to tell you Oct 27th XOXO,” she wrote in the caption. “In the meantime… hot girls read Fourth Wing by @rebeccayarros 📚🖤 Sign up using link in bio for real time updates on what’s to come 💋.“ Sign up here.
Without a doubt, Ponton’s natural charm is a surefire way to get people hooked on what’s coming soon.
Though there will be more information officially released on Monday, Oct. 25, fans of both Ponton and Yarros will be pleased to know that, as per Deadline (and the New York Times Bestselling Author's Instagram), Fourth Wing will be receiving an adaptation via Amazon.
Fourth Wing, the first installment of Yarros’s Empyrean series, tells the story of Violet, a young woman who enrolls in Basgiath War College to become a dragon rider.
With one of the consequences of her failing being death by the hands of one of the best dragon riders in the world, Xaden Riorson, it becomes evident to Violet that her journey will be far from easy—even more so with an unexpected romance and spicy secrets unfolding at the center of it all.
Despite all the roadblocks standing in her way, the aspiring dragon rider has what it takes to achieve her dreams. She just needs to believe it, too.
The upcoming series is expected to feature The Haunting of Hill House and Wednesday executive producer Meredith Averill as the writer and executive producer. As of today, the rest of the cast and crew, as well as the release date, have yet to be confirmed.
All eyes and ears are more than ready for Oct. 25 to find out how Ponton is involved with the beloved book.