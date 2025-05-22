Olivia Ponton Is Ready for the Fourth of July in Red, White and Blue Bikini for Victoria’s Secret PINK Campaign
Olivia Ponton was a red, white and blue dream for her latest Victoria’s Secret PINK campaign.
The social media star and SI Swimsuit model, who joined the brand in Montenegro back in 2022, gave fans a look at her exciting new campaign with Victoria’s Secret PINK this week. The feature appeared to be summertime carnival-themed, with amusement park rides visible in the background and a gorgeous red, white and blue bikini taking center stage. Accessorizing with a white towel wrapped around her head and matching retro sunglasses, Ponton showed that there’s a good chance a chill and relaxing summer lies ahead.
Ponton also took to her YouTube channel to vlog and give fans a sneak peek into how she prepared for her feature, as well as what sorts of things go down behind the scenes of a Victoria’s Secret PINK photo shoot. From drinking matcha and getting upgraded on the plane to getting glammed up and eating churros on the Santa Monica pier, the model looked like she enjoyed her time on the colorful set—aside from her occasional back pain flare-ups.
“For those who don’t know, I have really, really bad back problems,” Ponton shared in the vlog. “I was [bending] down to pick up my underwear out of the shower, and I felt something pull, and now it just hurts standing here. So I hope it’s not bad.”
Unfortunately, later in the video, her back pain returned. This time, it was swiftly dealt with thanks to a TENS machine that alleviated her discomfort.
But what’s a trip to the pier without checking out one of the roller coasters? That was Ponton’s thought process before getting on a ride that was just as intense as it looked. She may have been nervous, but that didn’t stop this daredevil from enjoying the thrill.
“I just went on the roller coaster, and I did scream the loudest. I was very nervous,” she said. “Big drop action. Scared.”
Before ending the vlog, Ponton looked back on her week with gratitude, happy that she’s fortunate enough to be blessed with such amazing opportunities.
“I’ve just been sitting here for quite some time, just thinking about my life,” she said as she sat on her hotel bed. “I could not be more blessed. This is crazy.”
More snapshots of Ponton posing in this campaign will continue to be released, but until then, it’s always a delight to see just how much fun the model is having in her daily life.