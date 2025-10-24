Olivia Ponton Jokes She Was ‘Humbled by the Gym’ During Workout Gone Wrong
We’re sending well wishes to Olivia Ponton this week, because gym uh-ohs are never fun!
An medicine ball mishap
As seen in her latest Instagram post, the model had a slight mishap with a medicine ball. She was filming her workout routine for the day when she went to throw down a medicine ball. However, when she slammed the ball down, it bounced back up a little higher than expected, colliding with her face and drawing blood. Afterward, her nose was moderately swollen, but that should heal in due time—but as for her being “humbled” by a ball, that healing may take a little more time.
“Never ask me for workout advice again,” Ponton joked in the caption of the video. “Because what did I think was going to happen...?”
You can watch Ponton’s video on Instagram here.
A dreamy week out and about in NYC
While asking the SI Swimsuit model for gym advice may be suspended until further notice, fans can certainly still ask her all about pastries in New York, Big Apple bookstores and baking cupcakes, as her latest YouTube vlog documented all the fun excursions she did while in the city.
Ponton’s first stop was SALSWEE to try their delicious fruit-shaped desserts. She got seven pastries in total, including The Coconut, The Pear, The Yuzu and more. Unfortunately, she wasn’t the biggest fan of The Mushroom—the one she looked forward to the most. Nor was she too happy about the peach dessert, as she believed that it was too sour. Fortunately, she did like a few of the others, like The Orange and The Cloud.
A bookish delight
As for the second of three parts of her New York diaries, she took a trip to her go-to bookstores. At The Strand, Ponton bought four books that piqued her interest, including Murdle by G. T. Karber, The Good Girl Effect by Sara Cate, Bride by Ali Hazelwood, The American Roommate Experiment: A Novel by Elena Armas and Nobody in Particular by Sophie Gonzales.
She also took a trip to Barnes & Noble, which was just as delightful. There, she picked up Caraval by Stephanie Garber, Older by Jennifer Hartmann, King of Greed by Ana Huang and Gild by Raven Kennedy.
Last but not least, Ponton ended her vlog with a quick baking session in her kitchen. She chose purple and black icing to decorate her cupcakes. A sprinkle of silver and gold embellishments on the top, and her final product was a tasty-looking treat. Hopefully, a nice night in with a cupcake in one hand and a book in the other acts as the perfect relief for her gym mishap!