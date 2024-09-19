Olympian Ilona Maher Flaunts Fit Figure in Hot Pink Two-Piece Poolside
In addition to her talent on the rugby pitch, SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model Ilona Maher has certainly proven just how incredible she looks in a bikini. The 28-year-old Olympic athlete was photographed in Bellport, New York for her cover girl moment with the brand, and the resulting images are nothing but dreamy.
On a swimwear-related note, Maher shared a casual bikini pic on Instagram in which she donned a hot pink two-piece while taking a dip in a pool. The Vermont native sat perched with her legs submerged in the water from the pool’s steps as she leaned back on her forearms and offered up a soft smile while looking off into the distance.
“a little bit of calm before the storm,” Maher wrote in her Sept. 16 caption. We can only assume she was referring to the start of Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday evening, when she and her partner Alan Bersten began competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy against other celebs and professional dancers—including fellow SI Swimsuit star Brooks Nader.
Tons of Maher’s 3.9 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise for the athlete’s choice of swimwear (and her positive platform in general).
“okay but can we talk about how every color is Ilona’s color 👏👏👏,” one person gushed.
“Hi Barbie! 🎀,” another fan wrote.
“You are such an inspiration to so many girls 💞,” an additional fan cheered.
“This suit was made for you 🤌🏽,” rugby teammate Alexandria Sedrick applauded.