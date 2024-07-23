Olympian Simone Biles Showed Strength and Poise During SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
Simone Biles has touched down in Paris for the 2024 summer Olympic games.
In the midst of an epic comeback, the history-making gymnast has perhaps the most hype around her name of any U.S. athlete. The U.S. men’s basketball team—and, most notably, LeBron James—already made it clear that their one objective in Paris (aside from winning a gold medal, of course) is to watch Biles compete and meet her if they can.
For the 27-year-old, it might feel like there’s a lot riding on this event after the happenings in Tokyo, Japan at the 2020 Olympics. But since taking a break from professional gymnastics, the athlete has only come back stronger and appears ready to take on the competition and any pressures that might come with it.
In any case, her upcoming third Olympic appearance has us thinking about Biles and her incredible displays of strength over the years. Of course, we have her gymnastics performances top of mind. But, when considering her power, we also can’t help but think of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Her second brand feature, the 2019 photo shoot captured by Walter Chin, was nothing more than a testament to her strength and beauty. She put her poise on display in a series of pastel-colored swimsuits on the Pacific coast. Now, she’s set to do just that again—only this time, she’ll be in a signature red, white and blue leotard.
With all of that in mind, we’re taking a look back at that trip to Mexico. Below are some of the best testaments to her strength.