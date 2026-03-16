6 SI Swimsuit Styles We’d Pair With These Gorgeous 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Looks

The 98th Academy Awards were this weekend on Sunday, March 15, and the brightest stars in Hollywood all upped their style game, making the red carpet one to remember.

From vibrant, eye-popping shades to unique fabrics with delicate details, each look offered something different and daring for fashion fans. Still, we couldn’t help but take notice of how many looks seemed to match ensembles previously seen on the pages of SI Swimsuit!

So, if you’re looking to take red carpet-ready style to the beach or pool, here are the looks we’d pair with a few of our favorite 2026 Oscars red carpet ensembles.

Barbie Ferreira

Ferreira immediately caught our eye with her cool cobalt number by Zac Posen for GapStudio—and how could she not? The rich blue was impossible to ignore, making the Euphoria actress stand out in a sea of classic black tuxes and gowns.

We’d pair her look with...

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Bond-Eye Australia. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If you’re hoping to stand out on the sand the same way Ferreira did on the carpet, look no further than something like this Bond-Eye Australia one-piece, which Hailey Clauson rocked in Turks & Caicos back in 2016. The colors are nearly identical, while the ribbed cut and dipped sides provide a similar one-of-a-kind feel.

Jessie Buckley

Buckley took home the Best Actress Oscar for her emotional performance in Hamnet, and, when she was through breaking our hearts on-screen, she stole our hearts on the red carpet with this chic custom Chanel pink and red gown. Featuring a sleek off-the-shoulder silhouette and a dreamy pastel skirt, she basically floated into the theater for the ceremony.

We’d pair her look with...

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Normaillot. | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

We can’t think of a pink and red moment without immediately reminiscing about Kate Upton’s 2024 cover shoot in Mexico. This fabulously frilly Normaillot two-piece had the SI Swimsuit staple looking like a Valentine come to life, proving that this color duo will always be a winner.

Wunmi Mosaku

Mosaku, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible performance in Sinners, embodied ethereal jewel-toned energy as she made her way into the ceremony in this emerald gown. Sparkling beneath the bright lights, this lovely Louis Vuitton number featured an asymmetrical neckline and a body-skimming silhouette that hugged the star’s beautiful baby bump.

We’d pair her look with...

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of “sparkling,” Salma Hayek Pinault channeled the same energizing emerald energy for her SI Swimsuit 2025 cover shoot in Mexico. The classic string bikini by Johanna Ortiz had plenty of personality, catching the sun with a similar shine as the Sinners star’s Oscar night ensemble.

Emma Stone

Looking angelic as ever for Hollywood’s biggest night, Stone’s Louis Vuitton gown may appear simple on first glance; however, it was anything but, with InStyle reporting that the glittering piece took “over 600 hours” to craft.

We’d pair her look with...

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit also loves a shimmering style, and few were brighter than when Haley Kalil wore this stunning HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID one-piece in Scrub Island, BVI, for her 2020 shoot with the magazine. Posing to perfection on the shoreline, Kalil ensured the sun hit the swimsuit just right for an unforgettable final shot.

Chase Infiniti

Yet another Louis Vuitton creation that caught our eye was seen on Infiniti, who starred in the evening’s Best Picture winner One Battle After Another. Similar to Stone’s gown, the lavender piece took time to complete, with Vogue reporting that an impressive “750 hours” went into its spectacular construction.

We’d pair her look with...

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Callingbull had her own lovely lavender moment when she joined SI Swimsuit back in 2023 for a pastel-themed shoot on the shores of the Dominican Republic. This pretty purple bikini by INDAH was just one of the many stylish sets the model donned for her debut, but there’s no denying this sweet shade was nearly identical to Infiniti’s gorgeous gown.

Li Jun Li

Arriving in style to celebrate her record-breaking film, the Sinners actress absolutely blew us away with this sensational structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta. From the draping on the bodice to the sky-high slit on her skirt to show off those matching Jimmy Choos, this was precisely the look we imagine when the words “award-worthy” come to mind.

We’d pair her look with...

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

While SI Swimsuit has an array of red seaside looks to choose from, Cindy Kimberly’s radiant Yandy one-piece from her SI Swimsuit shoot in Barbados was the first to jump to mind, thanks to its similarly sultry style. From the deep, rich red of the fabric to the striking side cutouts, this swimsuit certainly had the same dazzling vibes as Li’s designer gown.

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