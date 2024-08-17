Padma Lakshmi Lounges in Tiny Yellow Two-Piece in Lisbon
Just like us, plenty of celebrities are embarking upon end of summer trips before the season is out. And 2023 SI Swimsuit model Padma Lakshmi has been enjoying her travels in Lisbon.
The 53-year-old television personality, model and mom shared a few snippets from her restful trip to Portugal on Instagram on Friday. In the slides, Lakshmi was photographed in an itty-bitty yellow swimsuit while at the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon. She toweled off after a swim in the first video slide, and was captured lounging at the side of a pool in the next. Lakshmi added a simple white dress over her swimsuit as a cover-up in an additional photo and sat submerged in the pool in another.
“I took a little vacation, for nothing but a little rest and fun,” Lakshmi wrote in her Aug. 16 caption. “So we went to Lisbon. It was sublime. This pool was so calming and I had the best massage by a magical woman named Mafalda at the Spa. Her hands were healing and nurturing. If you’re ever there, check her out. And say hi from me, the one moaning and screaming face down into a bowl of roses!!”
“Good for you, much needed 😍,” one of Lakshmi’s 1.7 million Instagram followers commented.
“Oh wow! What a vacation!👏🥰,” someone else cheered.
“Absolutely gorgeous 🔥,” another user added.
“Love the suit! Can you share the brand?” an additional fan requested.
Check out Lakshmi’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery, captured by Yu Tsai in Dominica, here.