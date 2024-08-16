Padma Lakshmi’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Dominica Is One We Will Never Forget
Modeling and being completely herself in front of a camera comes naturally to 2023 SI Swimsuit star Padma Lakshmi. The TV personality, who is the creator of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, was totally in her element while on location in Dominica with visual artist Yu Tsai last year. The 53-year-old traveled to the Caribbean island country for her feature with the brand and served the most marvelous, ethereal Mother Nature vibes amongst the breathtaking natural landscapes, and it certainly was an adventure to remember.
“I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life,” the mom of one, who traveled across the globe as a model for major brands in her 20s, said. “My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I have never felt better about myself. I hope they see a full woman in all my facets and nuances and some contradictions. I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world.”
Today, the New York City resident is an activist, comedian, designer, best-selling author and so much more. She uses her platform to advocate for causes she is passionate about and encourage women to be confident, resilient and face adversity head-on.
Below are seven flawless photos from Lakshmi’s SI Swimsuit debut with Yu Tsai in Dominica.