Paige Spiranac Is a Vision on the Green in Cutest Mini Dress Video
If you follow Paige Spiranac on social media, you’ll know she’s a total expert when it comes to golf. A former pro, the 32-year-old Colorado native doesn’t just use her platforms to provide helpful golf tips for beginners and to show off her impressive golf swing, but she also serves as fashion inspiration for other ladies wanting to look and feel great on the green.
Covering all aspects of performing at the golf course, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who reached “Legend” status in 2024 for the 60th anniversary issue—has cornered this market on social media and continues raking up followers for it. Her content creation skills even led to a new role with the Grass League, where she hosts weekly shows and more.
This week, Spiranac reminded her followers that she’s consistently the best dressed on the green, no matter the competition. “Drive for show, putt for dough,” she captioned a video of herself strutting on the golf course. Putting her modeling skills on full display, she rocked the cutest blue-black plunging mini dress with a zip-up top and pleated skirt.
To a remix of the song “Lovely Day,” Spiranac smiled and spun around as she showed off her latest activewear ‘fit, completed with white sneakers and white socks. She wore her blonde hair up in a high ponytail and kept her soft glam on point—per usual.
Fun videos like these are enough to keep Spiranac’s followers motivated, whether they’re looking for extra confidence at the golf course or are in need of ideas for their next golf outfit.
“She’s so damn fine! 🔥,” replied one fan.
“Hottest lady on the greens,” said another—a statement we can’t help but agree with.
Now working with the Grass League, Spiranac just appeared in a new promo video for their next tournament, the Summer Grind at Goat Hill Park, taking place on August 30-31. “I’m not just a fan. I’m part of the front office now to bring this new generation of golf to the next level,” she says in the clip, showing off her golf skills.
This summer is particularly exciting for Spiranac, who not only has scored a position with the Grass League but also will appear in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel. While she isn’t part of the main cast, she does pop up in the trailer, released by Netflix earlier this year, proving her presence will surely make an impression.
Stream Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix starting July 25, and be sure to give Spiranac a follow if you haven’t already if you’re in need of more golf content.