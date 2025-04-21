Paige Spiranac’s Figure-Hugging Golf Jumpsuit Caused a Stir—and Her Clapback Is Hilarious
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac is laughing off the haters.
The 32-year-old Colorado native, who got into internet influencing a decade ago after going viral for the first time, consistently impresses with her golf outfits. A former D1 college athlete, Spiranac went on to play professional golf before deciding to pursue content creation and modeling full-time.
Spiranac, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018 with a breathtaking photo shoot in Aruba with James Macari and returned to the fold in 2024 for a special “Legends” feature, dropped jaws with her latest activewear jumpsuit on the green. The short-sleeved green-gray onesie with an open back served us major sporty inspo, but apparently, not everyone was pleased with the look.
Taking to her Instagram story, as captured by Us Weekly, Spiranac shared another photo from her day on the golf course, smiling ear to ear, writing, “People are so mad about this outfit 😂 The funny part is I really thought it was one of my more conservative looks lol.” The curve-hugging ensemble, which we’d categorize as trendy activewear, is certainly on the casual side with a traditional scoopneck.
Despite the unfair—and totally unwarranted—criticism, many of Spiranac’s fans only had glowing things to say about her ‘fit. “Looking great,” one commented on Instagram, while another wrote, “Your beauty never ceases to amaze me 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗🤗🤗.”
Last week, the Happy Gilmore 2 actress also shared a humorous video wearing the same outfit to X, proving once again that she can be great at golf and look hot while doing so. “Don’t judge by the onesie 😂,” she wrote alongside the clip of her showing off an impressive drive.
As someone who’s recently shared how proud she is of her fitness journey, particularly her backside gains, we’re happy she’s felt comfortable flaunting her stuff. No matter what the haters say, Spiranac is confident in her own skin and takes pride in how far she’s come. That’s undeniably inspirational.
Spiranac is, unfortunately, no stranger to criticism on the internet, and she’s learned a lot about how to navigate that harsh reality over the years.
“Everyone always talks about the negativity and how that impacts those online, but oftentimes the positive feedback can be just as damaging,” she told SI Swimsuit. “It’s easy to get an inflated ego when hundreds of thousands of people are hyping you up. Dealing with highs and lows changes your brain chemistry, and you get addicted to it if you believe it all.”
Realizing that all she can do is control how she reacts to online comments, Spiranac has ensured that she has loved ones around her to help her block out all the noise. “I can’t control other people’s opinions of me, but I can control how I respond to it,” she added. “Having a good support system to keep you grounded is very important.”