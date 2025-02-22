Paige Spiranac on the Mindset That ‘Changed’ Her Life as a Public Figure Often Facing Internet Criticism
Paige Spiranac has built a career on confidence, authenticity and unapologetically being herself. As the most-followed golfer on social media, she’s turned her platform into a space where she empowers women in sports, business and social media to take control of their careers. But with that level of visibility comes an unavoidable downside: public scrutiny. The 31-year-old has faced her fair share of criticism and internet trolls, yet she’s learned to navigate it with a mindset shift that has been transformative.
“I try to separate my job from who I am as a person,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “It’s hard to do that at times because I am the brand, so it’s easy to take criticism personally, but being able to separate what I do from who I am has changed my life in a positive way.”
Spiranac, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba in 2018 and returned last year for the brand’s 60th-anniversary “Legends” shoot alongside 26 fellow franchise icons, has never let public perception define her. While negativity is often the biggest challenge for public figures, she acknowledges that constant praise can also have unintended consequences.
“Everyone always talks about the negativity and how that impacts those online, but oftentimes the positive feedback can be just as damaging,” the Colorado native explains. “It’s easy to get an inflated ego when hundreds of thousands of people are hyping you up. Dealing with highs and lows changes your brain chemistry, and you get addicted to it if you believe it all.”
For Spiranac, maintaining a healthy balance means focusing on what she can control—her own reactions. “I can’t control other people’s opinions of me, but I can control how I respond to it,” she says. “Having a good support system to keep you grounded is very important.”
That support system includes not just family and mentors but also the close friendships that she considers just as meaningful as romantic relationships. In a recent conversation about Galentine’s Day, Spiranac reflected on the importance of surrounding herself with uplifting, like-minded women. “Some of my female friendships have been the most valuable, fulfilling, and genuine relationships I’ve ever had,” she says. “I think finding platonic soulmates is just as special as finding a romantic soulmate.”
Through it all, Spiranac continues to use her social media presence to advocate for women in male-dominated spaces, proving that success in the digital age isn’t just about visibility—it’s about resilience. The content creator’s approach serves as a reminder that true confidence comes from within and that no amount of outside noise—good or bad—should dictate self-worth.